Maritime Security & Offshore Patrol Week 2019 to be held for the first time ever in Dubai, UAE

The region’s largest gathering of experts from navies, coast guards, port authorities, maritime communications authorities and maritime infrastructure.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Middle East navies and coast guards, together with the wider international maritime security community, will converge in Dubai this March, to discuss how they can work together to bring security to the region’s seas.Serving as an international summit for naval officers and the entire defence industry, the Maritime Security & Offshore Patrol Week conference will bring together all the decision makers to fortify cooperation, increase maritime capabilities and security levels.Organised under the theme of ‘Securing maritime sea routes and critical infrastructure with new platforms and through future surveillance and communication network solutions’, the event will provide a forum to enable cooperation and discourse on overcoming the challenges of maritime security whilst providing a chance for navies and coast guards to network with the wider defence industry.The event will touch upon various aspects of maritime security and C4ISR including enhancing maritime communication and infrastructure, modernising naval platforms, improving naval ISR capabilities across regional waters as well as a dedicated focus day on Africa to discuss their plans of enhancing navies and coast guards to build strong shield system in the continent.Some of the key dignitaries involved with the event include Head of Naval Projects, Bahrain Navy, Colonel Rashed Abdullah Rashed Al Ameen; Commander of Jeddah Islamic Port Security Unit, Saudi Border Guard, Brigadier Adel Awad Al Osaimi, and Navy’s Former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ahmed Al Sabab Al Teneiji, who is the Chairman of Maritime Security & Offshore Patrol Week.In addition to the conference, the event will see an exhibition of leading companies in the maritime security and C4ISR fields including Raytheon, General Atomics, Navantia, Milkor and Bell Flight who are some of the early-confirmed exhibitors.Maritime Security & Offshore Patrol Week will be held from 31 March – 2 April at the Roda al Bustan, Dubai, UAE. For more information, please visit the event website at: https://bit.ly/2HI3jKn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.