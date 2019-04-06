Beachfront Luxury in Sri Lanka Represents Incredible Value

Serenia Residences at Talpe, Galle on the Sri Lankan Coast The Living Room in one of the Sky Villas European-Style Kitchen at Serenia Residences

LuxuryProperty.com CEO Jason Hayes Takes a Closer Look at the Country He Grew Up In and What It Offers the Modern Luxury Buyer

I spent part of my childhood living in Sri Lanka attending the Colombo International School and thoroughly enjoying life as an expatriate child. My days were spent at the Colombo Swimming Club or indeed on the cricket and rugby fields where life went by without a care in the world. My memories are joyous and the love I have for the Island and its people is all consuming. Now a number of years later, I am delighted to once again be engaged with the Island and its people by way of marketing the truly exceptional and most exclusive Serenia Residences on the South Coast of Sri Lanka.Located at Talpe, Galle which is currently the most expensive beachfront real estate in Sri Lanka, Serenia comprises exclusive private beach villas and luxury boutique hotels. It is just 10 minutes away from Galle Fort and highway exit, passing Unawatuna beach. Talpe is only a 1.5 hour scenic drive from Colombo and the International Airport via the Southern highway.Talpe is Sri Lanka's most exclusive beachfront location, and Galle, founded in the sixteenth century, is the country's cultural and historical heart. Serenia Residences is the only beachfront apartment project with a close proximity (8km) to the UNESCO protected Galle Fort. Serenia Residences is a premium beachfront development featuring a limited selection of 47 residences, which include 6 gorgeous Sky Villas The Sky Villas are truly magnificent and represent incredible value for money. Spanning a total area of 1,841 sq ft, each has a very spacious open plan layout. The living room is located in the center of the villa, combined with a dining room and pantry/kitchen space, which also contains a powder room. It is flanked by the bedrooms, including two Jack and Jill rooms and an expansive en-suite master bedroom. You can sit down for a pleasant meal on the main terrace, which wraps around so it is accessible from all of the principal rooms. One of the guest bedrooms has its own private terrace, so that even visitors to your home will have a sense of exclusivity. Sliding glass doors provide access between indoor and outdoors while looking out over majestic views of the ocean. A key highlight of the villa is a second entrance that leads directly into the master bedroom.Residents of Serenia can avail of several world-class lifestyle amenities, including a 6,000 sq ft infinity pool, kid's pool, fully equipped fitness center, indoor & outdoor spas, hot & cold Jacuzzis, private beach and poolside cabanas, a library, children's play areas, a leisure area with a fire pit, and two restaurants including a signature seafood restaurant known as Oceana. Bespoke concierge and housekeeping services are of course also available.In terms of pricing this Sky Villa has a price tag of US$522,000 equating to $283 per sq ft. I can think of very few developments in the world that offer contemporary direct beachfront luxury at such a value. BUT please don't think for one moment it must be a cheap development, quite the opposite. The developers are now friends of mine and the finished product promises to be incredible. The Serenia Residences design has true architectural merit and both the materials and construction standards are world-class.Construction at Serenia Residences is ongoing and is scheduled for completion at the end of 2019.So if you are looking for contemporary beachfront luxury that represents incredible value for money please contact me. I would be happy to show you the development and indeed tell you more about this incredible island.



