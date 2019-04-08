Fun Reward Launches "Get Kickass Tech Job and Ultimate SXSW Party Weekend"
Recruiting for Good is on a mission to help fund STEM camp; and is rewarding placed candidates with fun party trips to experience 2020 South By Southwest.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We just launched 'We Party for Good' to reward people who participate in our staffing agency; with flights, hotel, and tickets to the World's Best Parties. Our SXSW fun reward is perfect for talented tech professionals who love to find kickass jobs, make a difference, and party for good."
How to Earn Our Ultimate Party Weekend at SXSW
Send your resume to carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com for a fulltime tech (engineering or IT) position in Southern California. Complete probation period (90 days). And earn party reward; round-trip flight, $500 Airbnb gift card, and ticket to event.
A portion of each placement made will be donated to help fund STEM summer camp scholarships.
Carlos Cymerman adds, “One more way to earn party for good rewards. Refer a friend for a kickass tech job in engineering or IT, after we place them, and they complete probation period; earn fun party travel."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with fun meaningful travel. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'We Party for Good' an exclusive Purpose Driven service rewarding party travel to experience the World's Best Culture, Music, and Sports. Join us to enjoy life, have fun, and see the world. www.WePartyforGood.com
