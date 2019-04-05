High Purpose Fun Service Launches to Help Fund Gift Ultimate Party Trips

Gift Your Daughter, Girlfriend, or Wife the Ultimate Paris Party Trip to Celebrate International Women's Day on March 8th, 2020 Gift Your Daughter, Girlfriend, or Wife the Ultimate Party Trip...2020 NY Fashion Week Gift Your Daughter or Son the Ultimate 2020 Sport Party Trip to Follow Team USA

Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to help fund summer camp; and is rewarding participation with party travel to Gift the World's Best Celebrations.

Join Us to Help Kids and Gift Ultimate Party Trips” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good a staffing agency on a mission to help fund summer camp scholarships is rewarding participation with exclusive party travel. Join to help kids and gift ultimate party trips ; we're rewarding travel to experience the World's Best Culture, Music, and Sports.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “ We Party for Good ..all started in 2016, when a father introduced us to a company hiring professional staff; we found the company a talented computer programmer. And earned a finder's fee that we shared; we donated to a local cause and rewarded his daughter a trip to New York Fashion Week."Recruiting for Good's high purpose, personal, and exclusive service 'Fund Gift Ultimate Party Trip' is confidential. Only available to Southern California residents.Ultimate Party Trips to Gift in 2020These are only a few of the best;1. Culture; Burning Man, NY Fashion Week, International Women’s Day in Paris (only rewarding once), SXSW, World Expo in Dubai (happens every 2 years).2. Music; Austin City Limits, Coachella, Lightening in a Bottle, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Stagecoach.3. Sport; Australian Open, French Open, Summer Olympics (Japan), Tour de France, UEFA Euro (England).Carlos Cymerman adds, “We look forward to serving family members and friends who love to make a difference, and gift special party trips for anniversaries, birthdays, and graduations....that change your loved ones lives for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with fun meaningful travel. www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'We Party for Good' an exclusive service rewarding party travel to experience the World's Best Culture, Music, and Sports. Join us to enjoy life, have fun, and see the world. www.WePartyforGood.com



