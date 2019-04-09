Exton Orthodontist Offering Affordable Care for Teens and Adults

Braces in Exton available from Philadelphia area orthodontists

Affordable braces and Invisalign aligners are available in Exton, PA.

EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US, April 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthodontists at Exeter Orthodontics are offering teen and adult patients affordable braces and Invisalign in Exton, PA.

Traditional braces are only $3,995. This all-inclusive fee covers the costs of x-rays, retainers, repairs, and adjustments. Financial support and payment plan options are available through CareCredit.

“Our team of orthodontists is exceptionally experienced in their field, meaning their care is delivered efficiently,” explains Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Exton. “This translates to lower costs for our patients.”

In addition to traditional braces in Exton, Invisalign aligners are also available for only $3,995. These clear aligners fit comfortably over a patient’s teeth and gradually move them into place over time.

Exeter Orthodontics has helped thousands of teens and adults achieve a straighter smile. To learn more, request an appointment with the Chester County orthodontists by visiting http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are currently being accepted.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

