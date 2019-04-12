Cover Page Editor-In-Chief Scientific Scholar

Orthodontic advancements today encompass a better understanding of holistic health related patient centric outcomes, affecting Quality of Life - not only after treatment, but also during it.” — Dr.Vaid

MUMBAI, NEW YORK, INDIA, April 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientific Scholar a USA based publisher ( https://scientificscholar.com) is proud to announce the launch of APOS Trends in Orthodontics an open access journal. APOS is a leader in Orthodontics publications and is under the able leadership of an Internationally renowned Editor- Dr Prof. (Dr.) Nikhilesh R. Vaid. He is assisted by an excellent team of Editorial board members from across the globe.

About the Journal:

APOS Trends in Orthodontics, a publication of APOS Publications, Official publication of the Asian Pacific Orthodontic Society, is a peer-reviewed journal with Quarterly print compilation of issues published. The journal’s full text is available online at https://apospublications.com. The journal allows free access (Open Access) to its contents and permits authors to self-archive final accepted version of the articles on any OAI-compliant institutional / subject-based repository. The journal does not charge for submission, processing or publication of manuscripts and even for color reproduction of photographs.

Scope of the journal

The journal is an orthodontic specialty journal, and aims to provide its readers state of the art information on orthodontic advances both in the research and clinical arena.Potential authors may submit original research conducted after ethical clearances, clinical case reports, clinical/technique pearls and book reviews. Systematic reviews and , descriptive reviews are welcome. We welcome research that follows the CONSORT, PRISMA, STROBE and STARD guidelines. The experts’ corner in every current issue is an invitational article to a professional with expertise in a given area of orthodontics, as determined by the editorial board.

The journal respects the scientific submission of its authors and believes in following an expeditious double-blind peer review process and endeavors to complete the review process within scheduled time frame. A significant effort from the author and the journal perhaps enables to strike equilibrium to meet the professional expectations of the peers in the world of scientific publication. APOS Trends believes in safeguarding the privacy rights of human subjects. In order to comply with it, the journal instructs all authors when uploading the manuscript to also add the ethical clearance (human/animals)/informed consent of subject in the manuscript. This applies to the study/case report that involves animal/human subjects/human specimens, e.g., extracted tooth parts/soft tissue for biopsy/in-vitro analysis.

Abstracting and Indexing Information

The journal is registered with the following abstracting partners:

Baidu Scholar, CNKI (China National Knowledge Infrastructure), EBSCO Publishing's Electronic Databases, Ex Libris – Primo Central, Google Scholar, Hinari, Infotrieve, National Science Library, ProQuest, TdNet, Wanfang Data

The journal is indexed with, or included in, the following:

DOAJ, Emerging Sources Citation Index, Index Copernicus

Emerging Sources Citation Index

Journal Ethics

ScientificScholar is committed to meeting and upholding standards of ethical behavior at all stages of the publication process. We follow closely the industry associations, such as the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE), International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE) and World Association of Medical Editors (WAME), that set standards and provide guidelines for best practices in order to meet these requirements. For more information please visit ethical guidelines page.

Open Access Publication and Creative Commons Licensing

This is an open access journal, and articles are distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution-Non Commercial-Share Alike 4.0 License, which allows others to remix, tweak, and build upon the work non-commercially, as long as appropriate credit is given and the new creations are licensed under the identical terms.

Plagiarism Policy

We have plagiarism check available on our Editors and Reviewer’s panel in the manuscript management system. We encourage our editors and reviewers to use the plagiarism check. Any manuscript with plagiarism will be rejected immediately.

Archival Policy

We use PORTICO for our third party repository for all articles published with us. All our articles are assigned a DOI number. We are members of https://crossref.org

Ahead of Print policy

Articles published online under the Ahead of Print model are considered published and can be cited and quoted using the DOI as the reference source. has a policy that changes will not be made after publication of an article without following accepted procedures for making corrections to the scientific record.

Advertisements

While advertisements are crucial to this journal to be able to keep all content free for everyone, ethical considerations are in place to ensure the integrity of the journal and its content are not biased or influenced by the advertisement.

"Pop-up" and "banner" advertisement appear at a fixed location on the page and does not interfere with the manuscript in any form.

The Editorial Board has full and final approval over the content of all advertisements.

Advertisers will never be shown any manuscripts or other content prior to publication.

About the Asian Pacific Orthodontic Society

The Asian Pacific Orthodontic Society (APOS) was inaugurated on October 10, 2001 in Tokyo, Japan by its nine founding members (alphabetically listed):

APO (Association of Philippine Orthodontists)

AOS (Association of Orthodontists, Singapore)

COS (Chinese Orthodontic Society)

HKSO (Hong Kong Society of Orthodontists)

IAO (Indonesian Association of Orthodontists, formerly Indonesian Orthodontic Society)

IOS (Indian Orthodontic Society)

JOS (Japanese Orthodontic Society)

KAO (Korean association of Orthodontists)

ThaAO (Thai Association of Orthodontists)

Today the APOS has grown to 20 Affiliate members with the addition of the following:

ASO (Australian Society of Orthodontists)

BOS (Bangladesh Orthodontic Society)

MAO (Malaysian Association of Orthodontists)

MacAO (Macao Association of Orthodontists)

PAO (Pakistan Association of Orthodontists)

NZAO ( New Zealand Association of Orthodontists)

ODOAN (Orthodontic & Dentofacial Orthopaedic Association of Nepal

TAO (Taiwan Association of Orthodontists )

SLOS (Sri Lankan Orthodontic Society).

The purpose for which the APOS has been formed is to assist Affiliated Societies/Associations to promote excellence in orthodontics through education and research in the Asian Pacific region.Moreover, the activities of the APOS are to disseminate scientific and artistic information relating to orthodontics particularly through its biennial congress, the Asian Pacific Orthodontic Congress (APOC) and the Journal of the Society(APOS Trends in Orthodontics).

Publisher

Scientific Scholar, USA, established with the aim of publishing scientific journals. The mission of the company is “Share, Learn and Improve”.

Scientific Scholar is a well-respected medical publisher that fully supports many of the popular open access models and all the aspects of the scientific journal publishing through its peer-review management system - Scientific Scholar and Open Access platform. The headquarter of Scientific Scholar is in Rochester, NY, USA and has a subsidiary arm in India.

Scientific Scholar currently publishes prestigious journals like Journal of Clinical Imaging Science (www.Clinicalimagingscience.org), Surgical Neurology International (www. http://surgicalneurologyint.com), American journal of Interventional Radiology (https://Americanjir.com) and many more. There portfolio of journal published is growing and expanding every month.



