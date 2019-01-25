Launch of Surgical Neurology International (SNI)

Emeritus Editor-in-Chief Editor-in-Chief Cover Page of the Journal Scientific Scholar Logo

Scientific Scholar a USA based publisher announces the launch of Surgical Neurology International a peer reviewed and Indexed journal .

Surgical Neurology International will strive to correct errors of fact and logic in the medical literature -- particularly in neurosurgical practice and in neuroscience research.” — Dr.Ausman

LOS ANGLES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientific Scholar a USA based publisher of Medical Journals announces the launch of a Peer-reviewed and Indexed Journal " Surgical Neurology International" (SNI).

About the Journal:

Surgical Neurology International® (SNI) is open access, Internet-only journal that publishes the latest developments in the field of neurosurgery and related clinical and basic neurosciences. SNI® will also discuss timely and controversial clinical, social, ethical, and political subjects related to the neurosciences of its readers worldwide. SNI® is an independent publication that is not affiliated with any society or organization. The journal welcomes papers and opinions from neurosurgeons and clinical and basic neuroscientists everywhere. Articles submitted to SNI must undergo a double-blind peer review process. SNI publishes on a continuous basis, currently averaging 25 articles per month. Its papers can be downloaded for free by anyone.SNI's articles and videos are read and watched by 21,500 visitors per month, from 234 different countries. All of SNI's content is available for anyone to download, without cost. Since the inception of SNI, Dr. Ausman believed that the journal's information should be easily accessible to anyone in the world. The journal is indexed with, or included in, the following: DOAJ, PubMed Central, Scimago Journal Ranking, SCOPUS.

SNI is a premier journal that is looking to expand the knowledge of those who read it, be they neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, or other allied practitioners. Dr. Epstein has believed in supporting new and younger authors, as the more we educate the next generation of surgeons, the better off we will all be.

About the Editor:

Dr. Nancy Epstein has been in practice since 1982. She is the Editor-in-Chief of Surgical Neurology International (SNI), and has been on the Editorial Boards of Spine (since 1990), Journal of Spinal Disorders/Techniques, now Clinical Spine Surgery (since 1990), The Spine Journal (2001), and Spine Surgery (Japan). She had been on the Boards of Surgical Neurology (ended 2009 when they stopped publication), NeuroOrthopedics (stopped publication), and Spinal Cord (England). She is a Clinical Professor of Neurological Surgery, School of Medicine, the State of NY at Stony Brook, and is Chief of Neurosurgical Spine and Education at NYU Winthrop Hospital. She was President of the Cervical Spine Research Society in 2001. She has over 300 peer-reviewed publications.

SNI was founded by James I. Ausman, M.D.. Dr. Ausman is an internationally known and respected neurosurgeon. He was formerly Chairman of Neurosurgery at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and at the University of Illinois at Chicago. He is now on the faculty of the Department of Neurosurgery at UCLA. He was a Professor at four major medical centers including the Universities of Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, and California. He was formerly Editor of the print publication, Surgical Neurology, from 1994-2009 before he became Editor-in-Chief of SNI. He is now active as the Emeritus Editor-in-Chief of SNI and its publications.



