SMi’s HPAPI 2019 Conference: Interview with Lonza AG

Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference 2019

Interview with Ester Lovsin Barle from Lonza AG who is speaking at SMi’s 3rd Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Conference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ester Lovsin Barle from Lonza AG will be speaking at SMi's 3rd Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients ( HPAPI ) Conference which will take place in London on 13th-14th May. She will be discussing the latest developments in the industry with a specific focus on occupational exposure limits. Ahead of the conference, SMi interviewed her where she gave a taster of what she will be discussing.Ester said:"While there seems to be a reduction of new projects from the "simple" small molecule area, there is a very alive and booming field of developing new and imaginative ways to target diseases with new therapeutic applications and modalities, as well as use longstanding highly potent or toxic drugs in new ways. Personally, I find the area of HPAPI very exciting since it is challenging to keep up with the pace of the progress in the field. Challenges are fun!""As mentioned before, the progress in the HPAPI field is rapid and there are certain gaps in the knowledge when breaking new grounds. For my professional work as the occupational toxicologist it is a challenge to fill these gaps and protect the safety of the patients and workers in an optimal way despite not knowing it all."The full interview is available in the Download Centre on the website www.highlypotentapi.com Key sessions to be discussed in the area of hazard assessment and handling include – Practical elements in rolling out HPAPI projects; Occupational exposure limits; Manufacturing of Oncological Drug Products & Drug Substance by a CDMO; Demonstrating that exposure controls are effective and OH/containment strategy and NPI at AbbVie.Joining Ester on Day One of the conference will be Mr Justin Mason-Home, Director, HPAPI Project Services Limited; Fabio Zenobi, EHS Director, BSP Pharmaceuticals; Martin Axon, Principal Occupational Hygienist, Safebridge and Olindo Lazzaro, Director, Global EHS Technical Operations, AbbVie.



