NLTV Studios Enters Major International Distribution Expansion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , US, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 5, 2019 08:00 AM Pacific TimeLos Angeles--(EIN PressWire)--The prolific, high-end television production studio NLTV Studios entered into a strategic production/distribution partnership with Power Entertainment Distribution International as part of its' global expansion strategy to bring an even larger new lineup of NLTV programming to a worldwide international audience. New titles for 2019 will include: Storm The DJ (a rare look at the inner workings of the best DJ's in the world), Firebrands (a brand new drama set in NYC with an all-star cast), The New World of Medical Tourism (a cutting edge look at Medical Tourism across the globe) and Baptiste (the new drama that stars Tchéky Karyo as the titular sleuth and Tom Hollander as a man desperately searching for a disappeared sex worker in Amsterdam)…with over 125 titles and series in total."Power co-produces, finances, acquires and globally distributes drama and factual programming across all platforms. Since 1992, Power has been working with the world’s biggest and most respected broadcasters to entertain and inform audiences in over 200 territories. "We're super excited about the tremendous content that NLTV and Mark Allan bring to our portfolio", said Randy Bromen. "Mark's longstanding reputation for being able to consistently identify, and then produce, exactly what the market is looking for was a key factor for us".Power's highly experienced sales team operates out of the UK, CEE and USA. This allows Power to exercise the dynamism, flexibility and collaborative approach of an indie distributor with the global reach of a much larger company, delivering maximum value for its broadcaster and production partners.Throughout its rich production heritage Power has worked with some of the world's top screen talent, including the likes of Jamie Dornan, Michael Fassbender, Emily Blunt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dominic West, Andrea Riseborough, Daniel Craig, Sean Bean, Tom Hardy, Helena Bonham Carter and David Tennant. Power has also partnered with some of the industry’s best known co-producers, including PBS, CNN Int'l, BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Canal+, CBC, ABC, Company Pictures, Shaftesbury, Muse Entertainment and Cipango.And with this latest move, NLTV further cements its own legacy as one of the perennial global leaders in high quality, award winning, US and international television programming.For More Info Contact: Lisa Meyers 305.974.1346lisa.meyers@OMDprm.com



