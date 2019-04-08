Frontier7 Announces Exciting New Rebrand to SightX

Frontier7 rebrands to SightX to better represent the significant value proposition that the platform brings to consumer insights and market research teams.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frontier7 , a state of the art consumer intelligence platform dedicated to helping brands and agencies better understand their consumers, announces the business’ rebrand to SightX , effective immediately. The new name and brand better represents the significant and increasing value proposition that the AI-driven technology solution brings to consumer insights and market research teams.Since its inception in 2015, SightX has had a single focus on delivering to clients an automated, end-to-end insights platform. With built-in advanced analytics capabilities, the platform puts greater control in the hands of all research professionals.“With our increasing client base and market presence, we wanted our brand to better align with our positioning as an integrated research platform that improves outcomes through automated quant and qual analytics at scale, and speed. We are solving for the pain and inefficiency caused by the fragmentation of using many tools within the traditional market research process”, said Naira Musallam, Co-Founder of SightX."SightX, the name, reflects the technology’s capabilities to bring into sight whatever matters most to you, your company, or your brand. In statistics, the "X" symbolizes the unknown variable that we are endeavoring to understand!”, said Naira.About SightXSightX, is a consumer intelligence software dedicated to understanding consumers. Our advanced and real-time analytics gives you time back, so you can focus on the strategic insights about your business, enabling a deep understanding of who consumers are, what they do, and why they do it. Our streamlined research process allows you to grow with data-driven decisions. To learn more, please visit us at, sightx.io.



