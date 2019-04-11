West Chester Dental Implants Affordable and Convenient

Affordable dental implants in West Chester available from ADS

West Chester dentists at ADS are offering high-quality, low-cost dental implants.

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental implants in West Chester are available from Affordable Dental Solutions. A single dental implant costs only $2,000. This low price includes both the abutment and crown.

“Dental implants are one of the most popular solutions for missing teeth,” says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, dentist in West Chester.

In addition to dental implants, dentures in West Chester are also available. Full dentures are $650 per arch and partial dentures are $750 per arch. Implant-retained dentures are also available for $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s existing full lower dentures.

Whether patients are seeking dental implants or dentures, ADS has a team ready to help. To learn more about the missing tooth solutions available from ADS, request an appointment by visiting http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

