Pro-In® minimizes health risks at airports and offers a solution regarding the global plastic waste pollution.

Airports: Pro-In® Protect Innovations reduces the risk of infection at airport security checkpoints, in combination with the elimination of plastic waste.

ESCHBORN, GERMANY, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Hand luggage security trays at airports have until recently been overlooked as a health risk. A recent scientific study* has proven that they are heavily contaminated with bacteria and viruses capable of causing infections which also could quickly develop into an outbreak of the flu and other epidemics. The startup company Pro-In® Protect Innovations has developed a special protective single-use inlay which minimizes the risk of infection and at the same time is helpful to solve the environmental pollution of plastic waste.At the end of August 2018, the National Institute for Health and Welfare in Finland and the University of Nottingham in the UK published a study* on bacterial and viral load at airports. The trays at the airport security controls, have been found to be the most heavily contaminated. Those luggage trays pose one of the highest health risks and play a key role in the spread of epidemics and pandemics.Pathogens can remain active in the luggage trays and on personal belongings for days. Although several international authorities and institutions have been urging the elimination of this problem, nothing has been done yet to combat this problem until now. The startup company Pro-In® Protect Innovations, based in Eschborn, Germany, has come up with a special protective inlay for luggage trays called Pro-In® Protect Inlay. The inlay is placed inside the security tray and is immediately discarded after use. Direct contact between the surface of the trays and personal belongings is eliminated which prevents any contamination during the security check process. As Eckhard Melz from Pro-In® Protect Innovations explains, “The protective inlay provides a reliable and hygienic solution which safeguards the health of everyone concerned. This simple measure minimizes the risk of infection from pathogens and contaminants.”The inlays are simple and quick to use, so they do not delay or disrupt the airport security screening process.Pro-In® Protect Inlay also is offered made from polyethylene consisting of recycled plastic waste material. Beside being recycled directly after use, this plastic material is offering the outstanding opportunity to be converted directly into clean energy through incineration plants, decreasing this way the global plastic waste pollution in an effective and responsible way.Eckhard Melz: “We are offering something useful made from plastic waste to protect our health, at the same time we are helping to clean the planet.”The innovative protective inlays have been developed to fulfill the requirements of airports, airlines, large organizations which have their own security checkpoints and hotels. For further information, please visit www.pro-in.com *Source: https://bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-018-3150-5 About Pro-In® Protect Innovations:Pro-In® Protect Innovations GmbH is based in the town of Eschborn located in the southern part of the state of Hesse in Germany. The team led by Managing Director Saray González Marín and Director Eckhard Melz specializes in manufacturing and distributing healthcare products that are used in busy public spaces such as airports, large organizations and hotels. The Pro-In® Protect Inlay luggage tray inlays minimizes the risk of infection when passengers and luggage are checked through airport security and help to minimize the threat of epidemics and pandemics as well as it offers a solution to handle the global plastic waste problem.Contact:Pro-In® Protect Innovations GmbHMergenthaler Allee 73 – 7565760 Eschborn/GermanyE-Mail: info@pro-in.com



