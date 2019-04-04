MainConcept Codec SDKs Included in Corel Video Products

Corel video editing titles including VideoStudio, Pinnacle Studio, and Roxio products are powered by MainConcept® Codecs for maximum performance and quality

AACHEN, GERMANY, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aachen, Germany – April 04, 2019 – MainConcept, a leading provider of video codec technology, today announced that Corel is licensing MainConcept codecs for use in its popular Corel® VideoStudio®, Pinnacle Studio™, Roxio Creator®, and Roxio® Toast® products.MainConcept codec technology supports importing, previewing and exporting media files from the timeline or storyboard to all common delivery formats. The powerful encoder and decoder libraries help VideoStudio, Pinnacle Studio, Roxio Creator, and Toast users to quickly process and generate high-quality content for playback across screens and devices.“MainConcept is a leader in broadcast and OTT markets, while also enabling most consumer and prosumer video editing solutions for high-quality media processing,” said Thomas Kramer, VP Product Management for MainConcept. “We’re pleased that Corel has implemented MainConcept Encoder and Decoder SDKs into VideoStudio, Pinnacle Studio, Roxio Creator, and Toast to allow users to easily produce best-in-class video content that would have previously only been experienced in high professional applications.”“Video enthusiasts, marketers, educators, and professionals rely on the power and efficiency of Corel’s video editing solutions to create stunning projects,” says Michel Yavercovski, Senior Director, Product Management for Corel video products. "Leveraging MainConcept as our core technology provider for decoding and encoding tasks enables us to offer extensive format support and address customers’ immediate and future needs for producing high-quality videos."VideoStudio and Pinnacle Studio are renowned video editing applications that support the complete workflow from capturing, editing, and compositing to outputting projects, or burning them directly to disc. Each software solution offers intuitive features for users who want to produce high quality video, including 4K. Roxio Creator and Toast offer digital media toolkits for Windows and macOS respectively, allowing users to easily capture, edit, convert, and burn digital media content.For more information about the VideoStudio, Roxio and Pinnacle Studio software products, please check their corresponding websites. For more information about Corel, please visit www.corel.com For more information about MainConcept Codecs and a free trial, please visit https://www.mainconcept.com/eu/products/for-developers About MainConceptMainConcept is a leading provider of video codec technology, ranging in offerings from software development kits, microservice modules and transcoding applications serving professional video production, multimedia, broadcast, digital signage, medical, and security industries. Our engineering and development teams focus solely on creating encoding and decoding components for video and audio content, enabling us to provide best of breed solutions to our customers. In addition to outstanding products, our attention to detail and devotion to customer support and satisfaction is geared to not only meet but exceed the expectations of even the most demanding customers. For more information about MainConcept, visit www.mainconcept.com Press Contact: Thomas Kramer | thomas.kramer@mainconcept.com | +49 241 401080Copyright © 2019 MainConcept GmbH or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Corel, Pinnacle Studio, Roxio, Roxio Creator, Toast, and VideoStudio are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All trademarks, trade names and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.



