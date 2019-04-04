API & Excel Add-in delivery service set to transform the supply & integration of price data across the food sector.

Save time and effort.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec, the leading independent provider of food commodity and associated raw material pricing data, has launched a new data delivery service, using a REST API and Excel Add-in delivery process.

The new service, Data Direct, enables independent price information for 12,000+ commodities, to be delivered automatically to customers. Enabling them to integrate current and historic prices into their proprietary and 3rd party systems.

Spencer Wicks, CEO at Mintec, believes that the release of this new service will help companies integrate market prices into their work flows to improve the efficiency of their business process.

“Typically, companies buying large volumes of raw materials, or with large product ranges, are exposed to a significant number of price skews. This increased risk through the exposure to price volatility, can affect their costs.”

“When prices can be integrated easily into your systems, your business processes and models can be updated quickly, and shared with the people who need it. This means you can stay focused on controlling costs and maintaining margins.”

By automating the delivery of price data, negotiations between buyers and sellers can be more effective, enabling them to identify value and agree on market price across a range of categories. This is something which is currently difficult, due to a lack of transparency and the sheer volume of categories being managed.

With Data Direct subscribers can get access to one or multiple commodity categories via an API and Excel Add-in. The API enables customers to make requests for data, which can be delivered directly into the systems they use, such within their work flow including sales and procurement platforms.

Typically, Excel users can simplify and save time populating workbooks. Enabling them to integrate price data updates directly into their models enabling them to focus on analysis rather than preparing data.

Together they provide instant access to the commodity prices, saving time and effort.

About Mintec: MINTEC is the leading provider of raw materials and finished goods pricing and market data. Through our data, analysis and cutting-edge SaaS platform, MINTEC Analytics, we empower the world's largest food retailers and manufacturers, health and beauty brands and hospitality service providers, to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies.

www.mintecglobal.com

For more information, please contact: Contact: David Bateman, Head of Marketing, Mintec. Phone: +44 (0) 1628 642762 Email: david.bateman@mintecglobal.com



