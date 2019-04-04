Middlesex, New Jersey to get Chicago’s Best Tasting Chicken in Innovative One-Stop Superstore

Brown’s Chicken LLC. just announced that one of their restaurants will be incorporated into Price Saver Market’s new Middlesex, N.J. superstore.

The chicken at this location will be quite a bit better than traditional grocery store chicken at a comparable price. ” — President of Brown’s Chicken Corporate, Tim Kennefick

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., April 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHICAGO--- Brown’s Chicken LLC. just announced that one of their restaurants will be incorporated into Price Saver Market’s new Middlesex, N.J. superstore, along with a fresh pizza- to-go restaurant and a True Value Home and Garden Center. The store’s grand opening is Friday April 5—with special promotions on chicken and other items.

Brown’s Chicken is headquartered in Greater Chicago, with dozens of locations throughout the Chicago area. For more than 70 years it has been a top destination for anyone wanting, what Chicago area residents agree is, the best tasting chicken period.

The proprietary recipe features a golden crunch on the outside and a moist, flavorful inside—better than any other chicken. In addition to the chicken, Brown’s is famous for its fried mushrooms and a full range of menu items available for eat-in, take-out and catering. The company’s tagline is: It tastes better.

Price Saver Market’s CEO Frank Manzo said, “Brown’s Chicken does taste better. In fact, it has the best tasting chicken on the market and that’s why we chose it. We wanted to offer something that was significantly better than every other grocery store and I’m certain our customers will agree.”

The pizza café, called EZ Pizza, will offer fresh pizza with a patented crust that is 70% cooked and ready for takeout or dine-in in 2-1/2 minutes. It is available in a range of sizes with a choice of 50 toppings. EZ Pizza also serves breakfast in the morning.

Price Saver Market, with multiple New Jersey locations, will offer what it is best known for: the freshest, highest quality products at prices competitors cannot match. The company builds and operates its stores with an eye toward keeping prices low without sacrificing quality; sourcing fresh produce, meats, and fish, and stocking organic, gluten-free and vegan foods—in-demand products without the trendy prices. In addition, Price Saver private label brands meet or exceed the quality of national name brands.

True Value Home and Garden rounds out the superstore with home maintenance and improvement products and a wide range of tools and supplies for small projects. The location will also include a generous sit-down eating area and a pharmacy.

President of Brown’s Chicken Corporate, Tim Kennefick said, “This will be a complete Brown’s Chicken that includes a kitchen—the chicken at this location will be quite a bit better than traditional grocery store chicken at a comparable price. In addition, we will offer everything that we offer at our other Brown’s locations, including catering.” To see the full range of Brown’s Chicken offerings visit: www.brownschicken.com.

The new store is located at 242 Lincoln Blvd, Middlesex, N.J.; the Bound Brook 'round-a-bout is just southwest of the store. To contact the store call 732-667-8240; visit the website: http://www.ShopPriceSaver.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com





