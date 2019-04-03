Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers Catches Marlin -- President of the American Vein and Lymphatic Society

Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced that Marlin W. Schul, MD, has joined their team as Vein Care Specialist Physician & Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Schul is an internationally recognized expert in venous and lymphatic medicine and we are thrilled to welcome him to our world class team” — Chris Pittman, M.D., Medical Director Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers

As Vein Care Specialist, Dr. Schul will provide patients with world class care for varicose veins, leg pain, swelling, restless legs, night cramps, ankle and foot discoloration, lymphedema, leg wounds, and many other painful or unsightly conditions caused by venous insufficiency.

As Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Schul will lead ongoing medical research initiatives at Vein911 Vein Treatment Centers. He has excelled at research throughout his professional career and has authored numerous publications in venous medicine and conducted several clinical trials. Dr. Schul has been instrumental in building and implementing the AVLS PRO Vein Registry helping to couple electronic medical record data to patient perceptions of care and outcomes.

Dr. Schul is an internationally-recognized and highly regarded vein care physician. He is board-certified by the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine and the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He is President, Chairman of the Board, and Fellow of the American Vein and Lymphatic Society (AVLS) and a Distinguished Fellow of the American Venous Forum.

“Dr. Schul is an internationally recognized expert in venous and lymphatic medicine and we are thrilled to welcome him to our world class team”, said Chris Pittman, M.D., DABR, FAVLS, Medical Director and CEO of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers.

Dr. Schul will split time between his existing practice in Lafayette, Indiana and Vein911 Vein Treatment Centers locations in Tampa, Clearwater, and Wesley Chapel, Florida.

