Recruiting for Good to Reward 1 L.A. Mom Daughter Trip to 2020 NY Fashion Week

Mom Gift Your Daughter the Ultimate Girl Trip Stay Tuned for Exclusive Rewarded Trips

Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to help fund camp scholarships; and is rewarding participation with exclusive trip to experience New York Fashion Week.

Join to Help Kids and Enjoy Fun Girls Trip to Party at Fashion Week” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good a staffing agency on a mission to help fund summer camp scholarships is rewarding participation with fun party travel. Join to help kids and enjoy a fun trip for Mom and Daughter to Party at New York Fashion Week According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We just launched ' We Party for Good ' to reward participation in our staffing agency; with exclusive trips to the World's Best Parties (Culture, Music, Sports). Our special Fashion Week Trip is perfect for moms and daughters who are passionate about art, beauty, and party for good."How to Earn NY Fashion Party TripMake a referral to Recruiting for Good before July 1, 2019 to participate and earn a weekend trip for two.1. Introduce an executive (you personally know, that is hiring professional staff); once we find the company a new hire, and the newly hired employee completes 90 days of employment (we reward a mom daughter trip to fashion week; flights, 3 night hotel stay, and runaway tickets).2. A portion of each placement made will be donated to help fund summer camp scholarships.Carlos Cymerman adds, “In 2016, a father participated in Recruiting for Good, and we rewarded his daughter and her best friend a trip to experience New York Fashion Week; that changed their lives for good."To sign up email carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with fun meaningful travel. www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'We Party for Good' an exclusive service rewarding party travel to experience the World's Best Culture, Music, and Sports. Join us to enjoy life, have fun, and see the world. www.WePartyforGood.com



