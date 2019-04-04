Biopharmaceutical Logistics Companies Are Increasingly Using Blockchain And IoT Technologies

The Business Research Company

The global pharmaceutical logistics market is expected to grow from about $80 billion in 2017 to more than $95 billion in 2021 at an annual rate of 4.67%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceutical logistics companies are increasingly using advanced digital technologies such as blockchain and the internet of things (IoT) to enhance operational efficiency. Blockchain is a digitized ledger that maintains, records and authenticates data and transactions. IoT is a network of physical devices that communicate over internet. IoT technology can potentially help pharmaceutical logistics companies to mitigate lead time, reduce costs and track cargo movement. Blockchain technology can significantly improve the efficiency and reliability of distribution chains. It can also achieve cost savings by powering leaner, more automated and error-free processes, thus adding visibility and predictability to logistics operations. For example, DHL and Accenture have created a blockchain-based serialization prototype with nodes in six geographies to track pharmaceuticals across the distribution chain. Maersk, a Denmark-based container shipping company, is using refrigerated containers integrated with IoT technology to ensure visibility in pharmaceutical logistics.

The global pharmaceutical logistics market is expected to grow from about $80 billion in 2017 to more than $95 billion in 2021 at an annual rate of 4.67%. By mode of transport, the air drug transportation market was the largest segment in the biologics logistics market with more than 70% of the global total.

Pharmaceutical Drugs and Biologics Logistics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 from The Business Research Company is one of a new series of industry report that provides a market overview, analysis and forecasts of biologics logistics market size and industry statistics, pharmaceutical logistics market growth rates, pharmaceutical logistics market shares and pharmaceutical logistics industry’s company profiles of the leading competitors. The biopharm logistics market report describes actionable strategies for participants in the pharmaceutical logistics industry and also identifies the most significant opportunities in the market.

Read the Global Pharmaceutical Drugs and Biologics Logistics Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 from The Business Research Company, for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Pharmaceutical drugs logistics market, pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics air, sea and land transport markets, pharmaceutical drugs and biologics cold-chain logistics market and non-cold-chain logistics market.

Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Companies Covered: Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx Corporation, Panalpina World Transport, UPS, Kuehne + Nagel and DB Schenker

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, Japan, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, UK, Australia, India, Spain, Russia.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Data: Pharmaceutical drugs logistics market, biologics logistics market and pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market size and growth for 7 regions and 12 countries; global, regional and country pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market size and growth segmented by type of service; global, regional and country pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market size and growth segmented by mode of transport; global, regional and country pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market per capita consumption and market size as a percentage of GDP 2013-21; Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx Corporation, Panalpina World Transport, UPS, Kuehne + Nagel and DB Schenker financial performance 2013-21.

Other Information: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, PESTEL analysis of the pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market, drivers and restraints, customer and operational insights, pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market by country covering opportunities, pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics associations, investment and expansion plans, competitive landscape; pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market trends and strategies, pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market key mergers and acquisitions

Strategies For Participants In The Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market: The report explains over 20 trend-based or corporate strategies for the biopharmaceutical logistics industry, including a shift towards ocean shipments and expanding services for the e-commerce market.

Opportunities For Biopharmaceutical Logistics Companies: The report identifies the global, regional and country subsegments where the biopharma logistics market will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

Number of Pages: 303

Number of Figures: 178

Number of Tables: 177

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

