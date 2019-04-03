Dr. Bonnie McLean of Spirit Gate Medicine to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holistic healing addresses the body, mind, and spirit, and the shaman is the original holistic healer, reintegrating a person into their wholeness and reconnecting them with their essence.

Dr. Bonnie McLean is the founder of Spirit Gate Medicine, where she combines ancient Chinese medicine, hypnosis, nutrition, shamanic healing and energy work to catalyze healing on a deep level for each unique individual.

“My way of practicing is empowering the patient,” says Dr. McLean. “I try to draw out of them their own knowledge, their own expertise, and their own wisdom about what it is they need to heal themselves. Then I work with them to catalyze it, stimulate it and support their own process.”

Dr. McLean says she’s wanted to be a healer ever since she was a child. Her father belonged to the last generation of physicians that made house calls and knew the whole family. Her mother was in the generation of nurses that still were able to take the time to touch their patients and to listen to them.

“I suppose growing up in the environment I did, it never occurred to me to do anything else other than go into the healing profession,” says Dr. McLean. “I was kind of indoctrinated in both fields of the hands-on work with patients, but also with the ample use of medications.”

Dr. McLean says when she first started nursing in the 1960s, there was a lot of hands-on, but over the years technology took the place of touch and medicine became big business.

“I really feel like in becoming big business, we have lost the heart and the soul of medicine because everything is focused on making money now,” says Dr. McLean. “In some ways modern medical technology made care more efficient, but at the expense of healing. That's what I mean by soul: the healing quality of our medicine.”

Dr. McLean says the ideal paradigm is the best of both worlds: using technology to make care more efficient while bringing the hands-on back into our hospitals and all medical care.

“In our culture, people are always looking for the magic bullet, the instant fix,” says Dr. McLean. “The patients who usually come in to see me are in a place in their lives where they have to take the bull by the horns. They realize that it is up to them to do their own healing. There's someone and something for everybody. So I encourage people never to give up. There's going to be something that will help you and someone who you will resonate with.”

Dr. McLean is the author of Integrative Medicine: The Return of the Soul to Healthcare

“The purpose of my book is to bring these concepts into the lives of people that ordinarily might not be exposed to them,” says Dr. McLean. “I know I am preaching to the choir with some people. But my book is designed to help them introduce the concepts of the holistic approach to health to their friends and loved ones. I would like to bridge that gap.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Bonnie McLean in an interview with Jim Masterson April 5th at 3pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Spirit Gate Medicine, visit www.spiritgatemedicine.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.