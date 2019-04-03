Black Diamond Advanced Technology confirmed to sponsor and exhibit at Future Armoured Vehicles CEE 2019

Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2019

SMi Reports: Black Diamond Advanced Technology will be sponsoring, speaking & exhibiting at Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe this May.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference is returning to Prague, Czech Republic next month, on the 20th and 21st May. The conference will provide a comprehensive overview of the latest developments from the Czech Armed Forces as they outline their IFV procurement plans in a bid to increasingly modernise their land forces by 2026.Black Diamond Advanced Technology have recently confirmed to sponsor, exhibit and present (presentation details to follow) at the two-day conference.Delegates will also hear industry talks from leading OEM’s and innovators including Rheinmetall Landsysteme Gmbh, Microflown AVISA, CMI Defence, Lockheed Martin UK, IBD, Soucy Group, and more.With over 4 hours of networking, the 2019 conference will provide a platform to build strategic partnerships and secure future collaborations. For those interested in attending, register for the conference at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/einpress Plus, SMi Group are delighted to welcome the expertise of, Mario Blokken, Director Permanent Secretariat, European Army Interoperability Centre, Finabel, onto the 2019 agenda. Mario’s presentation will deliberate new trends and challenges in armoured vehicle interoperability, exploring upgrades and updates, building on common goals, assessing future barriers to allied interoperability and coordination.A few of the many confirmed speakers include:Major General Jaromir Zuna, 1st Deputy Chief of Staff, Czech Armed Forces, presenting on the future for the Czech Armed Forces.Major General Norbert Huber, Director of Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD, presenting on updating their legacy vehicle fleets.Brigadier General Attila Takacs, Land Force/Army Inspector, Hungarian Defence Forces, presenting on the Hungarian Armed forces tracked and wheeled IFV vehicles.Brigadier General Mikael Frisell, Director Land Systems, SDMA, FMV, Swedish MoD, presenting on the Evolution of the CV 9040.The event brochure with the agenda and full speaker-line-up can be downloaded at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/einpress A snap shot of this year’s event attendees includes ARTEC GmbH, Austrian MoD, BAE Systems Hagglunds, CMI Defence, Collins Aerospace, Croatian MoD, Czech Armed Forces, Czech Armed Forces, Czech Army, Czech MoD, Diehl Defence, EnerSys Ltd, Faculty of Military Leadership, University of Defence, FMV, German Army, Horstman Defence Systems Limited, Hungarian Defence Forces, Interlink cs, Kidde-Deugra, Brandschutzsysteme GmbH, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, Latvian Armed Forces, Lockheed Martin U K, Microflown AVISA, MSI-Defence Systems Ltd, Nammo Raufoss, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), OCCAR-EA, Parker Hannifin Ltd., Patria, Plasan Sasa Ltd., Ground Combat Systems, Rheinmetall Landsysteme Gmbh, ROU Ministry of Defence, Slovenian Armed Forces, Soucy Defense Division, Spanish MoD, and more.20th-21st May 2019Prague, Czech RepublicGold Sponsors: Rheinmetall Defence and PSMSponsors: Black Diamond Advanced Technology, CMI, Collins Aerospace, IBD Deisenroth, Lockheed Martin, Microflown AVISA, Pearson Engineering, Soucy International, SVOS spol. s r.o.For sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.