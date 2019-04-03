Consultant, Coach and Natural Alignment Advocate Holly Wells to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holly Wells just premiered a new business, but the places it comes from aren’t all that new. Her life coaching services (which she considers executive coaching since clients have already experienced some measure of success and balance in their lives) have been named New Leaf Humanity. That’s because Holly’s style of resonant and motivational coaching stems from her overall belief that if we take better care of ourselves, and also align ourselves with nature and other humans across the planet, we can achieve just about anything! This new coaching business was built around the elements of her experience and education—as an IT and Business Consultant who understand the values of Open Source coding and as the creator of Eye Love Nature, a way of living that demonstrates respect for our bodies and our environment.

For Holly, respect is not just about treating one another and the planet with kindness, it’s an acronym for the daily activities that help you achieve health, harmony and greatness. Turning her skills and ideology into a coaching business was a natural extension for Holly, and as she discusses the New Leaf Humanity sequential steps, and how to best align with your purpose, listeners will realize how well they all sync up. Holly will explain the key concepts of RESPECT, such as Eat Organic, Practice Meditation, and Exercise, and how they enable one to hone into your inner guidance, clear out negative energy, and step into the next level of yourself. The goal is to reclaim your life’s passion, rise to the next level, take aligned actions and create or update an established plan (for Holly, one sign of being executive ready is the ability to create and follow an outlined agenda, such as a business/development plan or major project.)

During her series, Holly will talk about her own inner guidance connection (special instincts), and how she has managed to take actions and make transformations throughout her life and career. Holly will discuss ways to increase your body energy and state of being, the stages of her new 10-week program, and how to adopt change. She will also reveal her thoughts on the beautiful complexities of nature and how they inspire us.

Holly emphasizes that deciding to work with a life coach is similar to securing a new job: you have to go through the interview to analyze the sets of skills and expectations on both sides to realize if this is the right fit. Listen to Holly, decide if her personality and thinking match yours, and if you want to put her MBA, coaching certifications, and over 20 years of executive experience (in corporate and consulting capacities) behind your life plan. It just might be time to, as they say, turn over a New Leaf.

CUTV News Radio will feature Holly Wells in an 8-week series on Tuesdays, with both Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters as hosts, beginning on April 5th.

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call: 347-996-3369

To learn more about Holly and her businesses, visit http://www.eyelovenature.com



