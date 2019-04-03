ToyBox Launched to Build Global Kid Influencer Network

ToyBox Marketing and Management

ToyBox Marketing and Management launched in November 2018 to work with both brands and kid influencers.

We recognize that the needs of brands are changing, and that the power of kid influencers are being utilized to promote everything from toys to family vacations.” — Catherine Kimsey, Founder & CEO of ToyBox Marketing and Management.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scottsdale, AZ, April 2, 2019 - With changing media landscape and youth ages 5 to 15 watching YouTube more frequently than television, brands targeted towards kids have to change how they advertise to reach their audience. This is giving rise to brands considering leveraging the power of kid influencer marketing and drove the launch of ToyBox Marketing and Management - an agency looking to pioneer the kidfluencer marketing space.The company is working in the United States and across the globe , engaging with both kid influencers and and brands alike. From toy companies, video game companies, kids clothing companies and family-friendly destinations, those who are interested in leveraging the power of kid influencers as a viable part of their marketing strategy have an opportunity to work with ToyBox Marketing and Management's kid influencer enthusiast and strategists."We recognize that the needs of brands are changing, and that the power of kid influencers are being utilized to promote everything from toys to family vacations," says Catherine Kimsey, Founder & CEO of ToyBox Marketing and Management. "Take, for example, the highest earning YouTube star in 2018 was a kid influencer. This is a growing market."Kimsey adds, "With that growing market though comes an inherent risk around kid safety and continuity in brand messaging. We put kid influencer safety first, offering an educational training series designed to help parents navigate the world of kid influencer marketing. For brands, we offer a scalable, end-to-end content monitoring service that offers the comfort needed to feel confident leveraging this form of marketing."ToyBox Marketing and Management are working with parents, focusing on areas such as safety, monetization and content creation. After deciding to join the ToyBox network, the team will work with parents and kid influencers to determine what opportunities would be the best fit for brand partnership alignment. Through helping kid influencers grow quality communities and publish authentic content, ToyBox Marketing and Management ensures influencer safety and maximizes the positive impact for their brand partnerships.

ToyBox Launched to Build Global Kid Influencer Network



