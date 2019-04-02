Lockdowel Fasteners hold 1,164 pounds on a shelf in pre-testing for new AWI Joining Methods and Materials Test

This shelf secured with Lockdowel fasteners is holding 1,164 pounds. This photo is after seven days. This is 1,000 pounds on a barbell. Lockdowel fasteners are holding more than 1,000 pounds on a shelf. These Lockdowel Channel Lock fasteners are inserted into the wood and slide-to-lock into insertion holes. They hold invisibly without screws or glue.

To Ready for AWI National Testing Center's Standards for New Joining Methods, Lockdowel Slide-to-Lock Fasteners Undergo Extensive Strength Tests

We are really pleased! Lockdowel fasteners are holding more than a 1,000 pounds on a shelf.” — Steven Anderson, Lockdowel CEO

FREMONT, CA, USA, April 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lockdowel is rigorously testing their fasteners to pass eight new AWI (Architectural Woodwork Institute) standards for commercial and institutional joining methodologies of construction. In the latest preparation test their invisible Channel Lock fasteners held 1,164 pounds - or 210 lbs/sq. foot - on a one inch thick board shelf of a tall cabinet.

“We are really pleased! Lockdowel fasteners are holding more than a 1,000 pounds on a shelf,” CEO Steven Anderson says. “These tests have never been performed before, and Lockdowel fastening is not only meeting commercial requirements but we are passing the heavier duty institutional requirements as well.”

Lockdowel fasteners have always tested and passed to ANSI and BIFMA standards for AWI and WI (Woodworking Institute). However, this is the first time AWI National Testing Center (NTC) has validated joinery through their own performance testing methodologies. According to AWI these tests will determine the structural integrity of architectural casework assemblies using various joinery methods and materials.

“This is the next generation of standards,” Ashley Goodin, AWI Technical Director, says. Goodin adds that AWI recognized the need to validate new methods of joinery and materials in 2014, and these new testing methodologies have required three years of research.

Lockdowel states that they are more than ready to for the new Architectural Woodwork Institute NTC standards. Lockdowel testing has included wall, tall, upper and lower base storage cabinets, drawers and shelf support.

“The testing example of our tall cabinet is a real torture test,” Anderson says. “We were seeking to pass Commercial Standards, which is 155 lbs/sq foot. But this test used Institutional Standards of 210 lbs/sq foot - 1,164 pounds on a one inch board. This is the most extreme possibility we could imagine Lockdowel fasteners needing to hold. The other tests will be a piece of cake!”



About Lockdowel

Lockdowel provides simple manufacturing, assembly, and installation solutions for cabinets, furniture, closets, and architectural millwork. Patent pending. Lockdowel 41920 Christy Street, Fremont, CA 94538 , (650) 477-7112 www.lockdowel.com

About AWI

The Architectural Woodwork Institute does not endorse or certify any particular product or manufacturer. AWI testing services are openly available to manufacturers and suppliers who may choose to share or promote their own products. Find out more about standards and testing at www.awinet.org.

The Future of Fastening



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.