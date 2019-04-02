Success Coach, Therapist and Healer Dr. Julianne Blake Returns to CUTV News Radio

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Julianne Blake is on a mission to educate Americans on self-awareness, self-love and a whole new way of eating and living. She knows that if a person passionately wants something, is open to the belief that it’s possible, and knows they are worth having it, then the goal is achievable—whether that goal is personal success, financial gain, finding true love, or changing the state of your health. Moreover, when Dr. Blake guides people on these matters, she’s not doing it blindly—she’s a licensed therapist who has travelled the world to learn all different kinds of medicine and has herself confronted a degenerative disease.

After being diagnosed with MS, dancer Julianne switched her career focus. She obtained her Master’s in Counseling and PhD in Clinical Psychology. She began exploring meditation, acupuncture and alternatives to bolster our immune systems, as well as gather the emotional fortitude needed to deal with auto immune diseases like her MS. Today she is more energetic herself with a diverse range of clients who experience greater health and happiness and have even overcome Cancer.

Much of the problem therapist and success coach Dr. Blake says, comes from negative conditioning. The typical two-year-old will hear the word no hundreds of times in a day, yet hardly hear praise and positive phrases like great job, or you’re terrific. Our subconscious mind and sense of self, she notes, is formed by the age of seven. So as adults, we are often stuck with a mindset that we’re not good enough, lost or powerless. Helping people take back control, break through and be empowered-- both physically and emotionally—has become the core of Dr. Blake’s mission.

In her extended series on CUTV News Radio, Dr. Blake will talk about the steps she takes to support her clients. From guided meditations and self-discovery adventures, to coaching and tools for motivation, she offers many ways to nurture yourself. For starters, Dr. Blake recommends hydration--drinking water that is more purified, and lots of it too! She also believes in taking specific supplements, using CBD oil, and eating more natural and delicious whole-foods. One reason we’re a nation that keeps getting fatter and sicker Dr. Blake says, is that our immune system does not know how to handle all the toxic things coming at it, such as highly processed foods, stressful lifestyles, way too much sugar, and poor relationships. The body treats all these like an invading virus and reacts.

One of the diseases Dr Blake has become increasingly focused on is Cancer. She notes that years ago, the rate of women with breast cancer was about 1 in 8 and recently it became 1 in 3. She says soon 50% of women will succumb to this disease. While she can’t by law make certain claims, Dr. Blake knows the regime she lives with and recommends to clients does make a difference—and hopes to have some of them share testimonials on the air. Listen to the series to learn more about what Dr. Blake is doing for female cancer patients, people with other auto-immune diseases like Diabetes, or with Cardiac problems; all those who want to improve naturally, without drugs. She’ll share a meditative experience with listeners and give them an idea of the miraculous difference we can create.

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Julianne Blake in an 8-part Series with Jim Masters, on Thursdays at 3:00pm EDT, starting on April 4th, 2019

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3369

For more information, visit http://www.julianneblakephd.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.