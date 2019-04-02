Kristine Camron, Founder of kOMpose Yoga, Joins Indy Fitness Magazine as a Contributor

Entrepreneur, fitness visionary and respected lawyer Kristine Camron, joins Indy Fitness Magazine as a contributing writers with her first article just released

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristine Camron’s first contributor article is now live and comes at just the perfect time. This time of the year is when New Year’s resolutions can seem like a thing of the past. It is one thing to set a resolution. It is quite another to take the necessary steps to ignite a resolution and stay on course with it. In Camron’s inaugural contributor article, she discusses her top five tried and true ways to recommit to your resolutions for year round results.As a busy entrepreneur who wears many hats, Camron knows personally how challenging it can be to stay on course with a fitness resolution. Through her studio, kOMpose yoga , where in addition to their signature yoga classes, Camron herself hosts workshops on a variety of topics such as manifesting your vision, she has been able to help guide men and women at a variety of fitness levels. Oftentimes, people forget to give themselves grace. One misstep does not mean that a resolution needs to end. It simply is a sign that you need to reassess where you are at and realign your path to get you back on track. It all starts with mindset and understanding that the pursuit of progress is important, not perfection.Indy Fitness Magazine serves Indianapolis as a resource for powerful information on the latest in health and fitness. Camron is honored to be able share her perspective and knowledge in pursuit of helping the community cultivate healthy habits for a happy life. Click here to read Camron’s article: https://www.indyfitnessmag.com/Home/ViewArticle?articleId=1165 “The secret to success is not in hoarding what you know, it’s in sharing what you know for others to thrive and feel empowered.” –Kristine Camron, Founder kOMpose YogaAbout kOMpose Yoga:kOMpose Yoga was founded by lawyer Kristine Camron. The studio offers a variety of yoga classes in both heated and non-heated environments. The team is deeply rooted in their commitment to cultivate a safe space for individuals of diverse backgrounds and abilities that fosters community, education, inspiration, and support during each member’s journey towards personal growth and well-being in body, mind and spirit. The studio also offers a variety of workshops and community driven events. kOMpose Yoga has been featured by the Indy Star, Indiana and Yoga Magazine, and has been recognized by lululemon as Studio of the Month. For more information, please visit: www.kOMposeu.com Learn More:6201 Winthrop Avenue, Suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46220 | 317.493.1161 | @komposeyoga | kOMposeu.com



