Perrin Conferences’ Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference Boasts a Dynamic Agenda

WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perrin Conferences , the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, will host its annual Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference on May 30, 2019 at the Union League of Philadelphia.This one-day conference will feature leading in-house counsel and insurance executives representing some of the industry’s most respected companies such as Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty; AmTrust North America; AXA XL; Berkley Environmental; Chubb; Crum & Forster; Duke Energy Corporation; Marriott International; Marsh USA; Sompo International Insurance; Westport Insurance Corporation; York Risk; and more. Speakers will share their insights on compelling litigation trends currently shaping the insurance coverage industry.“The Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference is the premier forum for unique perspectives and qualified updates on insurance litigation,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences. “The co-chairs and I are excited to host prominent in-house counsel and insurance executives from across the United States.”This year’s conference chairs include Melissa A. King, Assistant Vice President, Direct Claims Division, Resolute Management, Inc.; Jay Konkel, Esq., Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP; and Neil Selman, Esq., Selman Breitman LLP; all of whom have played an active role in assembling an impactful agenda for 2019 to enhance the dialogue between all parties affected by insurance coverage litigation. A selection of panel topics includes:• Recent Trends and Developments in Allocation Issues• An Update on Sexual Abuse Cases• Emerging Risks and Recent Legal Trends in Pollution Cases• Various Types of Cyber Coverages• Claims Arising from Climate Issues• Ethics of the Tri-Partite Relationship• A New Approach to Policy Limit DemandsPerrin Conferences applied for approximately 7.0-8.4 CLE credit hours, depending on the state. CE Adjuster Credit is pending in FL, OK, and TX. Please contact Katie Milnes at kmilnes@perrinconferences.com for any questions and to submit your CLE requests.In addition to the educational benefits, attendees also receive exclusive opportunities for networking, information sharing, and career development. For more details on registration and hotel accommodations, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com About Perrin ConferencesThe leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com # # #Contact:Lisa GrahamGraham Media Partners610-688-2060lisa@grahammediapartners.com



