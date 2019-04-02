Library Partners Press presents: CRACKER GOTHIC, A FLORIDA WOMAN'S MEMOIR

by Wanda Suttle Duncan by Wanda Suttle Duncan

A new book, a personal memoir, a simultaneously heartbreaking and inspiring snapshot of the intoxicating Green Cove Springs vibe.

Wanda Duncan writes about the intersections between family and place with precision, wit, and loving detail ... she makes spending time in the Florida swamp an unexpected, lyrical pleasure.” — Aimee Mepham, author of "Raving Ones"

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wanda Suttle Duncan is a seventh generation Florida Cracker. She left her small rural hometown behind when she moved out of state at age eighteen. Returning for visits to care for her aging mother, she sees the town with new eyes, a place of Eden-like natural beauty , unchanged in the decades she has been away. She rediscovers a quiet, river-front town with brick streets, ancient live oaks, and decaying Victorian homes.In the midst of caring for her mother, Wanda’s husband commits suicide, and she seeks refuge by moving in with her mother and reestablishing her connection with the town. While dealing with personal grief and doing daily battle with her mother’s dementia, a hidden magic emerges from the sand and moss and sulfur water: stories of snake skins and gravestones, sea monsters and psychics, hookahs, jacked-up pickup trucks and dead goats on ice.Wanda’s essays of her Cracker heritage and of rural Florida in the 21st century provide a glimpse of an old and authentic Florida that most tourists miss. She shares the challenges of living with and caring for her mother in stories that will resonate with others on this journey. And she speaks to how place can heal the heart.A formal book launch and reading is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1 in Winston-Salem, NC:============= Library Partners Press Award WinnerThe David Coates Award for Outstanding Achievement in Non-Fiction, 2018This memoir is a work of creative nonfiction.While the stories in this book are true, some namesand identifying details have been changed to protectthe privacy of the people involved.ISBN 978-1-61846-071-4 (paperback)ISBN 978-1-61846-075-2 (hardcover)ASIN B07PSKVVK4 (Kindle)Copyright © 2019Cover designed by Jeff DeBlasio/ScribeTitle graphic by Wanda DuncanOriginal interior photos by Wanda DuncanCover photographs courtesy of:Clay County Archives,21 Gratio PlaceGreen Cove Springs, FL 32043All rights reserved, including the right of reproduction, in whole or in part, in any form.Produced and Distributed By:Library Partners PressZSR LibraryWake Forest University1834 Wake Forest RoadWinston-Salem, North Carolina 27106



