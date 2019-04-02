Plan ahead for the best event catering

Food for up to 50 people ready in two hours. More than 50 takes four hours.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The best event catering requires some planning ahead by the person hosting the event.

“When you have time to think about what you are doing and why you are doing it then you can structure the food around what is going on on,” said Roozbeh Farahanipour, owner of Delphi Greek in LA. “It’s like anything else you do. When you take your time and work through the whole thing carefully, the results will be better.”

Delphi Greek is ready to help with that planning process. Mr. Farahanipour said the first step is to try the food at Delphi Greek. Reservations are accepted but are not necessary. By coming in a for sit-down meal in the restaurant, the event host can get an idea of what to expect from the Delphi catering service.

“If you tell use you are coming in to discuss event catering, then we can be ready with several different things for you to try. This lets you get a feel for what we can do,” he said. “If you can give of some idea of what you are looking for before you come in, then we can make several suggestions for you to think about before you arrive.”

Once a customer samples the fare at Delphi Greek, then the serious work of planning the food begins. Mr. Farahanipour and his crew can have food for up to 50 people ready in two hours. More than 50 takes four hours. He said the staff does not mind doing this, but hates to see a customer bet that rushed to put things together that fast.

“That’s really the reason we suggest planning well ahead. It takes burdens off you. You can set up your event, work with the other people you’ve hired and be at ease knowing your food will be ready exactly when you need it,” he said. “It’s all about taking stress off you.”

Delphi offers catering from breakfast to dinner and everything in between. The Greek dessert menu is a very popular item for small gatherings when a full meal is not needed. Again, Mr. Farahanipour suggests coming in to sample the desserts to get just the right one.

“They are all good, of course, but each one has a different style and a different flavor. Some pair well with wine. Others are perfect with coffee. You choose. We just want you to be happy with your choice and planing ahead makes sure that is the case,” he said.

