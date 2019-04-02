H.E. Rev. Dr. Ocansey Invites USA Stateswomen to ‘A Royal Return to Ghana’ at the National Press Club, D.C.

Her Excellency Rev. Dr. Ocansey gives a Royal Return invitation to Ghana. H.E. President Nana Akufo-Addo declares 2019 as the Year of Return at the National Press Club, in Washington, DC on September 28, 2018. Stateswomen for Justice Panelists – Kezia Williams, (Moderator); Dr. Lezli Baskerville; Dr. E. Faye Williams; Hazel Edney; H.E. Rev. Dr. Ocansey; Kristen Clarke; Janice Mathis; Kim Saunders.

Theme: Breaking the Chains After 400 Years: Now Where? Direction, Leadership, Vision!

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington, D.C., April 2, 2019: ‘Now where? Ghana! Now, where? Ghana!’ This was the chant at the world-renowned National Press Club, in Washington DC, after Her Excellency Rev. Dr. A. K. Ocansey, a princess of the Ocansey Royal Family of Ada, Ghana, gave a rousing speech inviting over 200 top US African-American Stateswomen to “A Royal Return to Ghana” at the 9th Annual Stateswomen for Justice Luncheon and Issues Forum.The event was hosted on March 29th, 2019, by Ms. Hazel Edney of the Trice Edney News Wire in celebration of Women’s History Month and the 192nd anniversary of the formation of the National Black Newspapers Association. This year’s theme falls in line with HR 1242 – the 400 Years African American History Commemoration Commission Act, now Public Law 115-102 - which marks 400 years (1619-2019) since the first 20 enslaved persons landed in Virginia from Africa to begin a long history of enslavement.H.E. Rev. Dr. Ocansey joined a distinguished list of stateswomen, who've previously spoken at this esteemed event, including this year’s panelists, Kezia Williams, CEO of The Black upstart (Moderator); Dr. Lezli Baskerville, President/CEO, National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education; Dr. E. Faye Williams, National Chair, National Congress of Black Women; Hazel Edney, owner of Trice Edney Communications LLC and the Trice Edney News Wire; H.E. Rev. Dr. Ocansey, Nekotech Center of Excellence; Kristen Clarke, President/Executive Director, Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law; Janice Mathis, Executive Director, National Council of Negro Women; Kim Saunders, President and CEO of National Bankers Association, as pictured.The Royal Return Ghana is an initiative of the Nekotech Center of Excellence, a non-profit organization founded in 1998 in Ada, Ghana, by H.E. Rev. Dr. Ocansey of Ada and the late USA Megastar, Sir Isaac Hayes – who was made a Royal Chief in Ghana in 1992, as Nene Katey Ocansey.The Royal Return Ghana, which falls under the Year of Return Ghana 2019, is in partnership with Diaspora Affairs – Office of the President of Ghana, the Ghana Embassy, USA, the Ghana Tourist Authority, Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Cape Coast, the Diaspora African Forum, the Master’s Table Intl. Ministries-USA, SOS Labour Ghana Limited , and Transfer2Transform. It is in collaboration with St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, USA, Greater Mt. Nebo AME Church, USA and Greater First Baptist Church, USA.The Royal Return Ghana initiative is centered around:- Reconciliation USA: May 20-27, 2019 – A Reconciliation Service and Vigil which will be held the evening of May 24th -25th in recognition of the African Union Day (May 25). This reconciliation project brings together interracial spiritual leaders across the USA, Caribbean, Brazil and Africa, as well as a Billionaire Boot Camp: May 20-27, a Trade Mission, Cultural Exhibition and Music. Reconciliation Ghana: October 31- November 7th, 2019 – held in Cape Coast - Ghana, inside the slave dungeons at the “door of no return" for atonement, mass baptism of interracial clergy, gospel music worship experience, a Royal Return Billionaire Business Forum and Women’s Power Summit.- 400 Years Commemoration USA: August 20-27, 2019 – a holistic mix of business networking, historic tours, plenary sessions, and a royal cultural extravaganza, in conjunction with the events planned by the 400 Year African American History Commission.Trice Edney News Wire is owned by parent company Trice Edney Communications, LLC, owned by veteran Black Press journalist, Hazel Trice Edney, president and CEO of Trice Edney Communications, and former editor-in-chief of the NNPA News Service. The goal of Trice Edney News Wire – provocative, empowering, unapologetically Black – is to provide nationally focused and Black-oriented news stories, investigative reports, and opinion columns to more than 1,000 newspapers, radio stations and websites around the nation.NekoTech Center of Excellence of Ada, Ghana is a multiple award-winning learning center co-founded in 1998, and its center built by the late Isaac Hayes, aka Nene (means Chief/King) Katey Ocansey and H.E. Rev. Dr. Ocansey of Ada. The Center is committed to re-engineering the destinies of underserved populations and enhancing human capital in general, through education in technology, economic development, healthcare, entertainment, tourism, trade, peace and justice.

It's Time for Your Royal Return to Ghana



