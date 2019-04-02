Free Trial of Intel Cascade Lake (CLX) Xeon Scalable Processors Announced by Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech just announced a free trial of Intel’s new Cascade Lake (CLX) processor on Nor-Tech’s demo cluster--a key utility for testing code on HPC technology.

Our entire engineering team is extremely impressed with the performance. We look forward to offering the many benefits to our clients” — Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., April 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech just announced a free trial of Intel’s groundbreaking Cascade Lake (CLX) 2nd Gen Xeon Scalable Processors. These new processors were just integrated into Nor-Tech’s world famous demo cluster--a key utility for testing code on leading-edge HPC hardware and software.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “We have been able to test these processors ourselves on the demo cluster, prior to public rollout. Our entire engineering team is extremely impressed with the performance and we look forward to offering the many benefits to our clients.”

Nor-Tech’s NT-HPC Simulation and Modeling Clusters will be updated with Intel’s groundbreaking 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. These processors will deliver higher performance, improved memory bandwidth, Intel Optane DC persistent memory and the introduction of Intel Deep Learning Boost featuring Vector Neural Network Instructions (VNNI)—all perfect for AI (artificial intelligence) applications.

Configuration of these clusters consists of a pre-validated selection of certain components designed to meet the demands of HPC applications and workflows. In addition, the performance of key system characteristics is verified for the Intel Select Solution for Simulation and Modeling at both the node and cluster levels.

The 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors’ advanced performance represents a new class of Intel Xeon Scalable processors, designed for the most demanding HPC, AI and IaaS (infrastructure-as-a-service) workloads.

Nor-Tech’s demo cluster is a no-cost, no-strings opportunity for current and prospective clients to test-drive applications on cutting-edge Nor-Tech high performance technology. In addition to 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, it is integrated with other high demand utilities, such as Intel Omni-Path architecture, installed and configured. Users can also integrate their existing platforms into the technology.

Nor-Tech’s HPC technology is backed by the company’s easy-to-deploy pledge, no-wait-time support guarantee, and a world-class team of HPC engineers. Long-term HPC clients include some of the largest organizations in the world representing sectors that include: higher education, research, manufacturing, healthcare, bio-pharmaceuticals, energy, automotive, aerospace, etc.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: GSA, University of Wisconsin System, NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. Media Contact: Jeanna Van Rensselar, Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com.

Intel, Xeon and Optane are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.



