AlgEternal Technologies joins Algae Biomass Organization as Newest Platinum Member; CEO, David Ramjohn, joins ABO Board

LA GRANGE, TX, US, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlgEternal Technologies, LLC, a producer of high-value products from microalgae, has joined the Algae Biomass Organization (ABO), the trade association for the algae industry, as the group’s latest platinum-level member. David Ramjohn, Chief Executive Officer of AlgEternal, also took a seat on ABO’s Board of Directors. Ramjohn has been an individual member of the ABO since 2013 and, as CEO of AlgEternal, envisions enormous benefits from the new corporate membership.“AlgEternal intends to create sustainable, highly profitable, economic activity in several multi-billion dollar markets, and recognizes the value of participating in a trade organization that shares a big vision for the future of algae farming and product development,” said Ramjohn. “We look forward to contributing to the ABO’s efforts in legislation and policy development and public awareness, thereby creating opportunities for algae farming to become a source of superior environmentally-friendly products and services, economic security and global sustainability. I encourage all algae businesses to join the ABO; add your voices to the clarion call for this emerging industry that has the potential to effect a step-change for humankind.”AlgEternal Technologies LLC, based in La Grange, Texas, is a vertically-integrated producer of high-value products from microalgae. AlgEternal grows microalgae in its patented photobioreactor (PBR) technology: the “Vertical Growth Module™” (VGM™), which allows controlled production of microalgae at commercial scale. The company seeks to systematically apply microalgae as a sustainable, integrated solution to the major existing and emerging issues facing the world, e.g. soil depletion, food production, global warming and climate change, water treatment, and the replacement of petroleum as a feedstock for non-fuel products, with greater environmental, social, and economic benefits."People always ask 'what do you do?'; I always answer: 'we grow pond scum!'" says Ramjohn; "we make the fabulous AlgAllure AlgaRiche Skin Care Collection and effective Agtivate Soil Amendment from amazing pond scum!" AlgEternal has entered the algae-based products markets with two products: the AlgAllure® AlgaRiche® Skin Care Collection containing PhycoDerm®; and Agtivate™ Soil Amendment. Both products receive excellent user reviews and are made using microalgae and microalgae extracts grown and harvested by AlgEternal at its La Grange, TX, facility.“AlgEternal has rapidly become one of the leading companies producing a new generation of innovative and high-performing products from microalgae,” said Mark Allen, Chair of ABO’s Board of Directors and Vice President of Integrated Carbon Solutions at Accelergy Corporation. “They are an invaluable addition to the momentum behind ABO’s efforts to develop this new kind of agriculture, and all of the advantages it can bring.”AlgEternal joins ABO as dozens of new products made possible by commercial algae production are entering consumer and industrial markets. New algae technologies have allowed for innovations in sustainable animal protein alternatives, cooking oils, nutritional supplements, cosmetics and skin care, aquaculture and animal feeds, soil amendments, fertilizers, clothing and footwear, sports equipment, water treatment, biofuels and much more. The ability for algae to grow rapidly, ease pressures on water and land use, and absorb millions of tons of industrial carbon dioxide contribute to improving the sustainability of a wide diversity of products and services.The growth in multiple markets has helped ABO coordinate a dramatic increase in support for this new industry. Recent legislation has improved federal support for algae agriculture, and new investments are being made in production and new product development.Dozens of these new products and other industry milestones will be featured at ABO’s annual Algae Biomass Summit, being held in Orlando, Florida, September 16-19, 2019.About AlgEternal Technologies, LLCAlgEternal Technologies is an early stage company with patented technology for growing microalgae at scale. Operating as a Conscious Capitalism Company, focused on demonstrating the application of microalgae to solving significant human challenges such as: sustainable agriculture; water, air and soil pollution; and climate change. AlgEternal believes that the algae industry is critical to sustainable, ecocentric, circular economic activity while keeping planet Earth hospitable to humans. Learn more at www.algeternal.com www.agtivate.com ; or www.algallure.com . Follow AlgEternal on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/algeternaltechnologies/ About the Algae Biomass OrganizationThe Algae Biomass Organization (ABO) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit whose mission is to promote the development of viable commercial markets for renewable and sustainable commodities derived from algae. Its membership is comprised of people, companies and organizations across the value chain. More information about ABO, including its leadership, membership, costs, benefits and members and their affiliations, is available at the website: www.algaebiomass.org

