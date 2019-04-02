K2 Energy has announced David Hu as the Chief Financial Officer

We are counting on David Hu for his experience and expertise to be our Chief Financial Officer.” — Robert Horito

HENDERSON, NV, USA, April 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Horito, President and CEO of K2 Energy said, “We are counting on David Hu for his experience and expertise to be our Chief Financial Officer. With his impressive and helpful history we’re certain he will be a valuable member of our team.”

David Hu received his BA degree with an accounting major from Cal State University, Fullerton and continued there to get an MBA specializing in corporate finance. He is a licensed CPA as well as a CMA and CGMA. David Hu worked for the Defense Contract Audit Agency for about four years followed by fourteen years in regional and local accounting firms as senior, manager, and partner providing attestation and business advisory services to both private and public entities within diversified industries.

With over 27 years of diversified experience in business development, David Hu’s blend of accounting and financial management experience establishes his valuable perspective and abilities. “I really believe that energy is going to become even more of an important focus in the future,” said David Hu. “During my time in college, I learned the motto ‘To Make the Best Better’ and made it my own, and I plan to apply that to K2 Energy to make their best even better.”

K2 Energy provides cutting edge technology for energy solutions. K2 Energy’s knowledge base allows them to offer inception to implementation solutions and to optimize battery solutions to achieve customer goals. K2 Energy at their core is a world class team of scientists and engineers with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of energy storage design, systems integration, manufacturing, support testing and quality control making them the ideal fit for many advanced medical, industrial, and military applications.





