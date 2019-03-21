Eric Villarreal has shown dedication and leadership in his innovations at K2 Energy, and we fully support him as he takes on this new Vice President position.” — Robert Horito

HENDERSON, NV, USA, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K2 Energy has announced the appointment of Eric Villarreal as VP of Operations and Technical Sales.

Robert Horito, President and CEO of K2 Energy said, “Eric Villarreal has shown dedication and leadership in his innovations at K2 Energy, and we fully support him as he takes on this new Vice President position.”

Mr. Villarreal has over 20 years of experience in product development, manufacturing and program management in various industries including lithium batteries, medical devices, and aerospace applications. He was an early employee at K2 Energy and founded the Battery Pack Development and Manufacturing side of the business while holding several positions from Program Manager to Director of Engineering.

Mr. Villarreal has been instrumental in K2’s growth over the last 13 years and has led his department into the successful development and qualification of multiple Government and Private industry contracts as well as K2 Energy’s very own Flexible Battery Management System (BMS) used in high pulse power and energy applications.

“K2 Energy is a place where I can take on new challenges,” said Mr. Villarreal, “there is a satisfaction in wearing multiple hats, and seeing the difference I can make in each role and position. I am determined to continue to do that with this new vice president appointment.”

K2 Energy provides cutting edge technology for energy solutions. K2 Energy’s knowledge base allows them to offer inception to implementation solutions and to optimize battery solutions to achieve customer goals. K2 Energy at their core is a world class team of scientists and engineers with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of energy storage design, systems integration, manufacturing, support testing and quality control making them the ideal fit for many advanced medical, industrial, and military applications.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.