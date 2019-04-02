Sureline Systems To Showcase Industry-Leading Cloud Migration & Disaster Recovery Solutions At Google Cloud Next ‘19

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An innovative leader in enterprise-class cloud migration and disaster recovery solutions, Sureline today announced they will be showcasing their industry-leading migration and DR solutions at the upcoming Google Cloud Next 2019 scheduled for April 9-11 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, booth S1169.Delegates who visit Sureline at booth S1169 will have the opportunity to meet with Sureline Founder and CEO Ravi Goyal, CTO Deepankar Das and COO George Symons and explore the myriad options of their patented and award-winning SUREedge® migration and disaster recovery solutions. Book an appointment with these industry innovators to learn how Sureline can help you maintain your competitive advantage and streamline all your migration and disaster recovery initiatives. Click here to book your appointment The Google conference is designed to equip IT professionals the ability to attend hands-on workshops, test out the latest cloud solutions, and gain technical knowledge about the future of AI and machine learning that can help them make real, tangible business impact in their organizations.Sureline has joined the Google for Work Partner Program as a Google Cloud Platform Technology Partner providing technology and solutions for migration, moving to GCP (Iaas) and DRaaS, DR to GCP. Sureline’s SUREedge Migrator and SUREedge DR allows GCP customers to rapidly migrate any workload from physical or virtual systems into GCP, or use GCP as a DR site.Sureline’s SUREedge Migrator simplifies and accelerates the process of migrating to GCP from any source. By automating and providing a workflow for planning, capturing, and replicating in a secure (encrypted) bandwidth-friendly manner, SUREedge manages conversion to the GCP format and recovery at GCP without the usual complexity of migration.SUREedge and GCP offer a very cost-effective DR solution for enterprises. The solution allows you to take true advantage of the Cloud by using only what you need and paying for what you use during normal operations. SUREedge does not require hot standby systems in GCP for DR, but still provides aggressive RPO and RTO, thus minimizing the costs of operations.SUREedge is an Application Mobility technology for Migration and Disaster Recovery (DR) that is hardware agnostic and hypervisor agnostic. Sureline is the only company that fundamentally solves the problem of Any-to-Any Migration and DR. We help bring your enterprise Cloud strategy to life. SUREedge allows you to capture ANY system image and recover on GCP. SUREedge’s capability to do incremental capture and updates allows to you migrate, test, apply final incremental updates, and cut-over with minimal or zero downtime. SUREedge’s ultra-bandwidth friendly and secure dedupe replication also allows customers to migrate workloads within reasonable periods, as well as build DR solutions with stringent RPO/RTO requirements cost effectively.About Sureline SystemsSureline enables business agility and productivity, and with cloud migration and disaster recovery of any virtual, physical, or containerized application or server at the push of a button. Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedge® enterprise-class software solutions deliver application mobility that is secure, reliable and efficient and is key to enabling transitions to the cloud, new infrastructures and a myriad of other transformative architectures. Sureline partners with industry leaders including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Nutanix, and Oracle. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.



