National TV Personality and Fitness Expert Eraldo Maglara Adds TV co-host, Extends Reach

Daryn Carp to join Maglara on Expanded Audience Program from Coast-to-Coast

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big things have been happening for TV Host/Producer and Certified Personal Trainer Eraldo Maglara! He is adding an acclaimed co-host to his television show. And the show, currently available to viewers in the Philadelphia area, soon will get a San Francisco audience.With the addition of former Bravo anchor Daryn Carp, the “ Unplugged with Eraldo ” show becomes “ Unplugged with Eraldo & Daryn .”Currently airing in the Philadelphia TV Market 4 WPSG at noon on Saturdays, the show will launch at 1:30 p.m. April 6 in the San Francisco TV Market 8 CWKB. The two markets have a combined reach of more than 5.3 million.“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the ‘Unplugged with Eraldo’ team,” Carp said in a news release announcing the new partnership and added TV market. “It has been a dream of mine to work with such a compelling crew. The chemistry was evident in the first few minutes of meeting and I can’t wait to be in your households every Saturday!” Carp, a former NBC page, worked with pop culture icon Andy Cohen on Bravo before the two left to start a production company, Most Talkative. She co-hosts a weekly Oxygen podcast, “Martinis and Murder,” which looks deeply into real cases while the hosts drink an appropriately themed cocktail. The podcast has more than seven million downloads and was featured in the New York Times.Carp joins celebrity nationally recognized personal trainer, accomplished author and TV host Maglara, who launched the “Unplugged” show last year.When “Unplugged” launched, Maglara, who is also the show’s Executive Producer, said the opportunity it afforded was a “dream come true for me and my team.”Maglara, NSCA-CPT, received his certifications from the National Personal Training Institute (NPTI) and the National Strength and Conditioning Assn. ((NSCA). In addition to being a sought after personal trainer, Eraldo is a multimedia lifestyle contributor, influencer, public speaker and brand ambassador as seen on The Daily Meal, WGN Chicago, CBS Houston, CT Live, Good Morning Washington, FOX Baltimore and many others. Eraldo has been featured in Forbes, MoneyInc, SELF, Oxygen, Muscle and Fitness, Huffington Post, Prevention as well as many digital sites."Unplugged with Eraldo & Daryn" is described an authentic, fun, fast-paced lifestyle TV show that covers a variety of topics. The hit show includes contributions from celebrities and national experts, on news headlines, trending conversations, exciting events, lifestyle products, and innovative services that are transforming lives and society. And of course discussing social issues that are capturing our attention. www.UnpluggedwithEraldo.com All Media and Brand Sponsors please contact: Robyn Stevens prmedia@live.com 856-298-9820

Unplugged with Eraldo & Daryn



