Pulse of Homecoming 2018

Consumer Online Homecoming Purchase Trends Match 2018 Fashion Industry PredictionsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the online homecoming dress buying season concludes, Occasion Brands, LLC, releases Pulse of Homecoming to analyze the relationship between the fashion industry’s expectations for 2018 homecoming dress trends and actual consumer purchasing patterns. Pre-season, it was predicted that there would be a decline in 2018 sales of homecoming dresses in previously popular designs – two-piece cuts, prints, and off-the-shoulder necklines. Instead, an increase was anticipated in sleeveless a-line styles with v-necklines and unique back designs. Analyzing actual online consumer purchasing patterns postseason, it’s clear that these pre-season predictions were accurate. Navy, mauve, and burgundy were predicted to be the top-selling colors, and the majority of homecoming dress styles were expected to be affordably priced under $150. Consumer purchasing for 2018 homecoming dresses closely followed these business expectations set by designers. All of the top ten styles sold nationally were short a-line dresses priced under $150. The majority of the top styles sold had v-necklines, and the most popular colors were navy, mauve, or burgundy.
Consumer Online Purchase Patterns Match Designer Expectations for Dress Style
As predicted by designers pre-season, short a-line dresses were the top sellers for homecoming 2018. The top ten homecoming dresses sold nationwide were all short a-line styles. Sleeveless bodices and v-necklines were also anticipated to be big trends for homecoming 2018, as were open-back designs or unique back details (such as crossing straps or sheer lace). Sales trends closely followed these predictions. The top ten dress styles sold nationwide were shoulder-baring (sleeveless or spaghetti straps), and eight out of the ten top styles featured v-necklines (the remaining two had high necklines). All of the top ten styles featured a statement back. While there were some minor variations, consumer buying patterns and fashion industry expectations for 2018 homecoming dress sales were closely aligned. www.promgirl.com
Consumer Preferences Parallel 2018 Homecoming Season Dress Color Expectations
Burgundy red, navy blue, and mauve pink, the predicted top-selling colors of the homecoming 2018 season, accounted for 65% of all online homecoming dress sales. Burgundy red represented 24%, with navy blue closely following at 22% and mauve pink not far behind with 19%. At 16% of total dress sales, black surprisingly took fourth place among the top selling homecoming dress colors, making it an additional top color that had not been anticipated for the 2018 hoco season. These four colors (burgundy, navy, mauve, and black) represented 81% of all homecoming dress sales.
Affordability: Predicted for Homecoming 2018 and Substantiated by Consumer Online Purchases
With 80% of the total online homecoming dress sales under $150, it’s clear that the business expectation was accurate that consumers would prefer affordable homecoming dresses this season. Additionally, 56% of total sales were under $100, and 47% of the total homecoming sales fell between $50 and $99. Homecoming dress buyers showed a clear preference for affordable styles throughout the 2018 homecoming season. www.promgirl.com
The Data
The data for these homecoming sales trends represents online orders placed in 2018 between August 15th and October 15th, across the United States at Occasion Brands, LLC, a leading national online dress retailer. Customers self report their online purchases as homecoming dresses upon placing their orders.
For more information about Pulse of Homecoming, please contact: Ashley Binda at Occasion Brands, LLC, ashleybd@occasionbrands.com, 917-746-8323.
About Occasion Brands, LLC
PromGirl, founded in 1998, has sold over 2 million dresses online and is the largest online retailer of prom, homecoming, and other special-occasion dresses. It offers an unparalleled selection of high-quality, in-stock dresses at all price points. Through the website, mobile and social platforms, PromGirl’s reach is global, delivering “dream dresses” to more than 140 international destinations. As part of the Occasion Brands portfolio, PromGirl supports the Occasion Brands mission to be the premier retailer in the special-occasion dress market by providing a world-class shopping experience and maintaining customer trust through an understanding of their needs as they experience some of the most important moments in their lives. Occasion Brands’ staff is based in New York City and Middletown, Delaware, and its state-of-the-art facility in New Jersey houses hundreds of thousands of dresses for PromGirl and its sister brands, Simply Dresses and Kleinfeld Bridal Party. In 2018, Occasion Brands expanded its reach by opening a PromGirl pop-up store in New Jersey, a Simply Dresses pop-up store in New York City, and a Kleinfeld Bridal Party Showroom located on the upper level of the Kleinfeld Bridal store.
