The Village Cooperative of Loveland offers seniors more than just a place to retire

The Village Cooperative provides active adults (55+) a new housing option that offers them home ownership-and all the financial and tax benefits that go with it

LOVELAND, CO, USA, April 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners have to take the good with the bad. There is a myriad of financial benefits to property ownership, but that also means bills, repairs, maintenance and a number of other unpleasant surprises. And as we age, these hassles become more draining. But seniors now have a new option that allows them to reap the financial rewards of home ownership, as well as the joy of a vibrant community, without all the difficulty: The Village Cooperative of Loveland. "The Village Cooperative provides active adults (55+) a new housing option that offers them home ownership-and all the financial and tax benefits that go with it without any of the headaches of maintenance, repairs or repair bills," says Steve Von Schmidt, Marketing Director for The Village Cooperative. "Finally, there is a housing option for seniors and retirees that is affordable and yet has all the amenities they want in their next home."

The Village Cooperative is a nation-wide network of senior cooperative housing communities, sometimes called "co-ops." "While it's not a new concept, it is new to Colorado," says Von Schmidt. "In fact, senior cooperatives have been around for over 40 years, primarily found throughout the Midwest." Real Estate Equities Development, LLC, the development company behind the Village Cooperatives, has been pioneering cooperative housing communities since 1972.

There are two primary costs associated with cooperative living: the equity share purchase, which is a one-time payment based on the size of your home, and the monthly fee for operating expenses. Upon purchase of a dwelling, each individual within the community owns an equity share through a Cooperative Corporation. The value of this equity share will increase in a predictable way, appreciating at about 3 percent for every year that members live at The Village Cooperative.

"The fact that the equity comes back to me and my family with a 3 percent equity annual increase, and the monthly payment includes all maintenance costs for much less than a local apartment's rent, makes this a no-brainer," says Village Cooperative member Teddy Wright. "Additionally, the social aspect is very important to me and I have already met other members who I know are going to be good friends. I can't wait to move in!" Von Schmidt adds that the sense of community created extends well beyond one's specific neighborhood. "In fact, we have members that communicate and have developed relationships with members in other cooperatives," he says.

Loveland, with its small-town feel and active culture, made a natural choice for a Village Cooperative location. "When we look to develop a new housing community for active adults, we carefully select the area using a whole host of data points," says Von Schmidt. "But these communities don't serve data points, they serve real people. That is why we are so excited about our Village Cooperative community that is coming soon to Loveland. It is an opportunity for residents in the area to stay close to friends and family in a fantastic location and still be active in the Loveland community."

The Village Cooperative of Loveland will feature 58 homes available in a variety of spacious designs, from one bedroom/one bathroom to two bedrooms, two bathroom homes, some with dens. "Those who reserve early can choose their home's interior finishes to suit their personal tastes," says Von Schmidt. Each unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, in-home storage, walk-in closets, and individually controlled HVAC systems. Starting at about 875 square feet, the units are carefully laid out in a secure, three-story building that includes a number of amenities for residents, such as a club room, reading areas, workshop space, a guest suite, and exterior garden plots. The heated underground parking deck even features a car wash bay. For active travelers or those who choose to live elsewhere part of the year, The Village Cooperative offers comprehensive "while you're away" services.

While these amenities contribute to the convenience and ease of cooperative living, it is your neighbors that will bring joy to life at The Village Cooperative. "The people really make the cooperative their own and each has its own personality," says Von Schmidt. "It's different from other senior housing because it provides all the amenities for a fraction of the price of a ranch or patio home in the area. It's better than a condo because the resident members own a share in the entire development and with that ownership comes to a sense of pride and commitment not seen in condos or townhomes, where residents don't engage with each other as much and have little or no say in how the property is managed."

Construction will begin soon on The Village Cooperative of Loveland, so now is the time to reserve your unit in this active new senior housing community. "With 33 locations either operating, under construction or planned for construction in the coming year-including seven locations in Colorado-we are a national leader and believe this is the best option available with all the amenities and at such a great value," says Von Schmidt. For more information, visit VillageCooperative.com.

