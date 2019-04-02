Novel Coworking purchases North San Jose building

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coworking company Novel Coworking is expanding into San Jose with the purchase of 2150 N. First Street. The Chicago-based company acquired the North San Jose building on March 28 and plans to renovate it to provide modern and affordable workspace. Pre-leasing is already underway for private offices, office suites, and coworking memberships.

“San Jose’s high concentration of revolutionary companies is impressive, and North San Jose in particular is an attractive growth area,” aid Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. “We are excited to offer local business owners and enterprise companies flexible, budget-friendly workspace in one of the city’s strongest employment districts.”

Built in 1984, the six story, 123,511-square-foot building features recently updated lobby and common areas and spacious floor plates with expansive window lines and high ceilings as well as recently updated indoor and outdoor amenity areas, including a fitness center. The location features a light rail in front of the building and is proximate to a number of major corporate campuses (PayPal, eBay, Google), while also offering employees and clients easy access to San Jose International Airport (5 minute drive).

“We are drawn by San Jose’s supportive environment for business and framework for its 2040 General Plan,” said Bennett. “The city’s strong growth in recent years, especially along the North First Street Corridor, makes it the perfect place for Novel Coworking to serve a diverse mix of entrepreneurs and enterprise companies.

Novel Coworking’s members get 24/7 building access, a vibrant coworking lounge, direct fiber internet, all utilities, an espresso bar, local beer on tap, modern furnishings, and community events included in rent. With coworking memberships starting at $129 a month, private offices starting at $550 a month, and office suites as low as $199 per employee a month, Novel Coworking provides small businesses, enterprise firms, and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at a budget price.

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than 2.2 million square feet of workspace in 29 locations including Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, and Seattle. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.



