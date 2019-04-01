Registration Opens for the 14th Annual Defence Exports Conference

14th Annual Defence Exports

SMi Reports: Registration is now open for the Defence Exports conference, taking place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on the 25th-26th September 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are pleased to announce the 14th annual Defence Exports conference , the leading event for industry professionals and government officials around the world, dealing with defence trade compliance.With a truly global programme, delegates will meet, network and hear exclusive insight from senior government officials and international trade compliance professionals. Day-1 will explore US export policies and regulations and Day-2 will largely focus on the rest of world, with presentations and panel debates on EU regulations and BREXIT.The exclusive panel discussions will focus on ‘Emerging and Foundational Technologies’ and ‘UK/EU Compliance following Brexit’.Key topics for the 2019 event include export controls and international regulations (ITAR, EAR, ECR, Dual-Use, the Wassenaar Arrangement), emerging and foundational technologies, updates in the field of compliance, cyber security measures and more.There will also be four focused Pre & Post conference workshops on the 24th and 27th September, visit the website for more information.The brochure will be available soon with the full agenda and speaker line-up. Request a copy on the event website at http://www.defence-exports.com/einpress Delegates will hear guidance on effective trade, licensing and compliance and the latest developments in control mechanisms and cyber security measures. As well as having the opportunity to gain practical guidance on how to comply with ITAR and EAR controls from within and outside of the U.S.With joint-ventures between international agencies and militaries becoming the norm, it is vital that senior leaders and decision makers meet to optimize the ways they can work together to streamline trade and share best policies for conducting business, whilst securing information and data.For those interested in attending, there is a £400 Early Bird discount on bookings expiring on Tuesday 30th April 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.defence-exports.com/einpress 25th – 26th September 2019Amsterdam, NetherlandsSponsored by OCR and PillsburyFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on email: smalick@smi-online.co.uk/ Tel: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on email: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk / Tel: +44 (0) 20 7827 6054---- END ----About SMi Group:Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



