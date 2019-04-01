New ITsavvy Field Solution Offers Comprehensive IT Field Services Globally

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy just introduced a full-service on site technology solution for a complete range of industries that include banking, hospitality, retail and more.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., April 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., just introduced a full-service on site technology solution for a complete range of industries that include banking, hospitality, retail and more.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “Because we are closely attuned to our clients’ needs, it became clear to us that the ability to obtain reliable, highly competent technology services on site quickly on an as-needed basis is something our clients are more than ready to embrace.”

ITsavvy’s Field Solutions options and capabilities range from complete install, move, add and change (IMAC) services to system refreshes to same-day break/fix to packaged, lifecycle service programs. ITsavvy Field Solutions encompasses all services across all technology lifecycles. Clients can offload specific service needs, specific projects, or their entire field service operation-with flexible pricing structures and delivery options customized for each client.

Daniel Larson, ITsavvy’s Director of Sales, Field Solutions, said, “Many situations require a support technician on premises and no one wants to wait hours or even days for the technician to arrive.”

He added, “Most of our clients are getting away from a full-time support workforce and the full-time salaries that go with it. With more than 7,000 skilled technicians across the U.S. and Canada, the technology services we offer are nearly the same as having engineers on staff.”

ITsavvy’s Field Solutions advantages include:

• 100% Contingent Direct-To-Technician Workforce: Clients work directly with technicians at all times-with ITsavvy managing in the background.

• Technician Dedication: ITsavvy’s recruitment and compensation strategies ensure their technicians develop strong loyalty and commitment to clients and their projects.

• Technology-Enabled, Data-Driven Service Delivery: ITsavvy’s project management technologies ensure that vetted and pre-qualified technicians integrate quickly and seamlessly into the client’s team.

• Full Coverage in the U.S. and Canada: There are no gaps for service anywhere in the continental U. S. and Canada. In addition, more than 100,000 expert Global Services Partners worldwide position ITsavvy to fully handle multinational field service assignments of any scale.

• Exceptional SLA Performance: ITsavvy Field Solutions provides four levels of response and backs each one with an exacting SLA.

“These technicians contract directly with ITsavvy—meaning there are no middle layers,” Larson explained. “Traditional field services will outsource to third party companies that specialize. Those will, in turn, outsource to smaller regional companies—they outsource to someone else that outsources and so on. This creates an astronomical margin that is passed along to the client. We remove all of the middle layers. In addition to the obvious benefit, this leads to better communication, more transparency and a higher level of technical support.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. Media contact: Jeanna Van Rensselar, Smart PR Communications www.SmartPRCommunications.com.

