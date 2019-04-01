Affinitiv Appoints Kevin McShane as Chief Revenue Officer

Kevin McShane

Marketing tech veteran hired to lead Affinitiv’s growth and expansion

Our customers are looking for the intersection of innovation, technology and service to drive better outcomes for their customers” — Kevin McShane, CRO, Affinitiv

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Affinitiv, the retail auto industry's leading marketing technology provider, has appointed Kevin McShane as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). McShane is a 20-year veteran of the enterprise software and services industry, and brings years of experience deeply rooted in marketing technology.“We were looking for a revenue leader who had expertise in the marketing tech space, plus the ability to build and accelerate a repeatable revenue engine, with a track record of delivering strong growth results," said Scot Eisenfelder, CEO of Affinitiv. "Kevin is a natural fit for our company and we're pleased to have him join our executive team and organization.”McShane was most recently CRO of MOBI Wireless Management based in Indianapolis, Indiana. He joined the company in late 2017 and quickly built and scaled a revenue engine that led to a highly successful exit selling the company late in 2018. As an executive and growth strategist with over 20 years in building and scaling Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies into leading organizations, his track record has consistently delivered hyper growth and market dominance. During this time, he also led four venture capital/private equity companies through exits and has led large sales teams at a several companies, including HP Software.“I am thrilled to join the Affinitiv team and very excited about our future. Our customers are looking for the intersection of innovation, technology and service to drive better outcomes for their customers. The investment Affinitiv has made in these three areas position the company for a bright future," said McShane.McShane earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame. He's currently a CEO Mentor at the Junto Institute in Chicago, and for the last nine years hasserved on the Notre Dame Monogram Club Board of Directors. McShane and his wife Kate are raising four children and live in the city of Chicago.For more information, visit www.affinitiv.com About Affinitiv:Affinitiv is a leading marketing technology company serving automotive manufacturers (OEMs), dealership groups, and individual dealers. Affinitiv’s Connectiv1 Platform is designed to provide a 360° view of customer, vehicle, dealership and marketing campaign effectiveness all in one place. It makes it easy for auto dealerships to leverage data and target customers with the right message at the right time on the right communication channel.Affinitiv enables dealerships to produce, manage, measure and optimize omni-channel communications to drive brand loyalty and increase revenue. Affinitiv’s digital and analytic capabilities support a consistent customer experience through the entire ownership lifecycle. Affinitiv was formed in 2016 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.



