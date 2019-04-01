Auto/Mate's Ken Rock to Present "How to SPOT & STOP Policy and Shop Supply Abuse" At Digital Dealer 26

If you're a dealer who's looking for a quick and easy way to reduce operating expenses, start with policy and shop supply. You're probably giving away more than you think” — Ken Rock, Customer Care Manager, Auto/Mate

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate Dealership Systems' Customer Care Manager Ken Rock will present " How to SPOT & STOP Policy and Shop Supply Abuse " at the upcoming Digital Dealer 26 Convention & Expo in Orlando, FL. Rock's session is scheduled for Thursday, April 11 at 11:10 am EST.“Policy and shop supply expenses are easy to overlook because they're grouped in with General Ledger (GL) expenses, so it's difficult for dealers to see how much abuse is going on,” said Rock. "By abuse I don't mean employees intentionally charging things they shouldn't, but the kind of abuse that happens due to human error or when nobody is paying attention."Without a method to identify and track these expenses, dealerships can easily lose thousands of dollars per month. One dealer discovered that all of the dealership's service marketing expenses were being charged to policy, while another dealer realized his policy expenses exceeded $35,000 per month."These are not fixed expenses so they're easily controlled," said Rock. "If you're a dealer who's looking for a quick and easy way to reduce operating expenses, start with policy and shop supply. You're probably giving away more than you think."In this workshop, fixed ops expert Ken Rock reveals the most common policy and shop supply abuses, how to spot them and how to stop them.Session attendees will learn how to:• Set up a DMS report to identify all expenses charged to policy and shop supply• Trace document numbers back to ROs and other invoices, including who ordered the product or service• Implement three simple processes to minimize abuseKen Rock is a Customer Care Manager at Auto/Mate, where he has been training dealership customers for over 10 years. Previously he was a Fixed Ops Director at a multi-store dealership group in New York and Massachusetts. Rock has more than 25 years of dealership experience and hands-on training of dealership staff.For more information or to register for Digital Dealer 26, visit https://www.digitaldealer.com/conference For more information about Auto/Mate, visit www.automate.com About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,400 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,200 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.