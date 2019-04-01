Crucial Programme Updates to be discussed at MilSatCom USA 2019 as US Policy Makers develop cohesive Space Strategy

MilSatCom USA 2019

Senior US and international experts will present on key developments in US SATCOM at MilSatCom USA – Updated brochure now available for download on the website

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group, organisers of Global MilSatCom, are hosting the fourth annual MilSatCom USA conference, taking place in Arlington, Virginia on 26th - 27th June 2019.As US SATCOM provision remains at a critical stage, development of a cohesive space strategy remains a vital priority for policy makers.Advances in recent months, including the expansion of wideband capability through WGS-10– as well as the recent experimental small satellite launches by DARPA in its R3D2 programme – demonstrate that the DoD’s approach to delivering the bandwidth for the future warfighter remains multi-faceted, and forward thinking.This topical two-day event will explore how these key programmes are developing, whilst also viewing how they are set to be augmented, moving forward in the face of major organisational and policy changes within and across the DoD.Bringing together stakeholders from across the space enterprise, key international partners & industry thought leaders, it remains the premier forum to discuss current and future MilSatCom constellations and architectures.SMi are proud to announce industry leader Kratos, who is joining MilSatCom USA as a sponsor, where they will be exhibiting and showcasing their latest products and services at the conference. The event brochure has recently been updated as new speakers and sponsors join the growing two-day agenda. New speakers added recently include: Mr James Faist (keynote speaker), Director of Research and Engineering (Advanced Capabilities), US DoD, Dr Gurpartap "GP" Sandhoo, Superintendent, Spacecraft Engineering, US Naval Research Laboratory, Mr Kenneth Bible, Deputy Director, C4 / Deputy CIO, US Marine Corps, Commandant Nicolas Gerome, Head of Space Capabilities, Belgium Ministry of Defence, and Lieutenant Colonel Abde Bellahnid, SATCOM Section Head, Canadian Armed Forces (day one panel participant).Industry leaders Kepler Communications and Sky Perfect Corporation have also been added to the brochure as the latest organisations to sponsor this year’s event.Download the new brochure at http://www.milsatcom-usa.com/einpr and keep up to date with the latest conference updates.For those interested in sponsoring, there is a unique opportunity to launch new products/services and network with active buyers at MilSatCom USA 2019, while there is still a chance to influence their purchasing decisions.Any commercial organisations who wish to attend and/or sponsor the event should contact Alia Malick, Director by phone: +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or by email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk or submit a Sponsor Enquiry.All active federal employees, to include Military Personnel, will be granted FREE ADMISSION to the event. However, in order to attend this event PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED, which is subject to final approval by the conference organizer.4th Annual MilSatCom USA26th – 27th June 2019Arlington, Virginia, USAGOLD SPONSORS: Airbus & Lockheed MartinSPONSOR: SES Government SolutionsEXHIBITOR: Kepler Communications, SKY Perfect JSAT & XTAR---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



