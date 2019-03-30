Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Chapter Offers Truth About Drugs Seminars to Parents and Kids Alike

Award-winning Truth About Drugs documentary film is shown at FDFW Florida downtown Clearwater headquarters.

It is important that parents get educated and get the facts, so they can talk to their kids about drugs.” — Julieta Santagostino,President of the FDFW Fl Chapter

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, March 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida chapter offers weekly informational seminars to the public, at no cost. The seminars use the group’s Truth About Drugs education materials, delivering real information about drugs, their short-term and long-term effects, and the dangers of drug abuse. Seminars are held every Wednesday at 7:00PM at the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida’s information center located at 41 North Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, Florida, 33755.

Each seminar takes up a specific drug: marijuana, alcohol, prescription drugs, synthetic drugs, opioids and more. Seminar speakers also discuss how to recognize the signs of drug abuse and how to talk to your kids about drugs with attendees.

Per a study done by Colombia University, seven out of ten teenagers have been offered an illegal drug. However, per the National Institute on Drug Abuse, teens whose parents talk to them about drugs are 42% less likely to use drugs.

“It is important that parents get educated and get the facts, so they can talk to their kids about drugs,” said Julieta Santagostino the President of the FDFW Florida chapter.

The events are always free, and refreshments are served. Youth are encouraged to attend, along with their parents. Contact the FDFW center to RSVP at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org.

The Truth About Drugs materials are used by parents, teachers, counselors, law enforcement and many others who work with youth, providing true information to counter the lies and myths found in movies, social media, passed on by friends, and stated by drug dealers.

About the Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, said, “The single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”



