The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay Volunteers Step in to Clean up America’s #1 Litter Item

Volunteers from The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay remove over 2,000 of America’s number 1 litter item – cigarette butts - from a Clearwater neighborhood,thus reducing toxins in the environment.

Studies have shown water infested by the toxins of cigarette butts are killing fish within a matter of days. We have to take care and help our planet.” — Tanja Cranton, ED of TWTH Association of Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, March 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 30th, dozens of volunteers from The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay took action in Clearwater’s Gateway neighborhood to remove America’s #1 litter item, cigarette butts, as well as trash from the grounds. With littering not only bad for the environment but also for the community spirit, volunteers have been trash collecting every Saturday and Sunday morning for the past four weeks and have so far removed over 2,000 cigarette butts and collected 165lbs of trash.

The problem of littering, especially cigarette butts, is a bigger problem than one might think, as unbeknown to many, cigarette butts contain plastic filters which can take up to a decade to decompose. The Way to Happiness volunteers have become aware of this issue and are stepping up to clean the neighborhood of the litter carelessly thrown on the ground, curtailing further harm to the ground, water and wild life.

“This issue of cigarette butt litter is something which needs to be tackled, said Tanja Cranton, Executive Direction of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay. “Studies have shown water infested by the toxins of cigarette butts are killing fish within a matter of days. We have to take care and help our planet.”

The Way to Happiness volunteers base their actions on the 21 common sense principles for better living in L. Ron Hubbard’s 1981 The Way to Happiness book. One principle he outlines states, “Help take care of the planet. The idea that one has a share in the planet and that one can and should help care for it may seem very large and, to some, quite beyond reality. But today what happens on the other side of the world, even so far away, can effect what happens in your own home.”

The Way to Happiness is one of nine humanitarian outreach programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology (http://www.scientology.tv).

For more information on the program or to join in the cleanup projects, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755. Open daily from 10am – 10pm or call: (727) 467 6961.

The Way to Happiness

The Way to Happiness booklet, written by L. Ron Hubbard, is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. The booklet holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society. The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay opened their headquarters in downtown Clearwater on July 11th, 2015.



