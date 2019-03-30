Physician Heal Yourself By Dr. Shola Ezeokoli To Be Released Worldwide on March 30th

Book Deals With Physician Burnout And Offers Solutions On How To Prevent It

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balance with Dr. Shola LLC announces that Physician Heal Yourself (ISBN 97815134644028, Balance with Dr. Shola LLC, 2019) by acclaimed medical doctor and life coach, Dr. Shola Ezeokoli will be released worldwide on March 30, 2019. Physician Heal Yourself covers an issue that is increasing in the medical profession – burnout. Drawing on Dr. Ezeokoli’s extensive knowledge, the book provides a self-help plan for doctors who are in danger of burnout or experiencing symptoms of it. Dr. Ezeokoli shares lessons she has learned and tips on how to achieve a balanced life in the challenging, high pressure, high stakes field of medicine. In this book, Dr. Ezeokoli provides concrete steps for doctors to use in their daily lives. These interventions range from the simple to the complex. From brief centering-tasks which may be done in the few-fleeting minutes between pages in a call room to questions of deep reflection which can only be explored alongside confidants and loved ones. In the book, she shows doctors how they can effectively use key moments in their day to ground themselves, and to shift their habits towards a more fulfilling existence. It will retail for $25.00.

“The burnout rate for physicians in the United States is at 50% and climbing, even more alarming is the suicide rate among physicians,” said Dr. Shola Ezeokoli, author of Physician Heal Yourself. “Physician Heal Yourself was written to ‘catch’ doctors before they get to the burnout point so that they might be able to live the healthy, balanced, and fulfilled lives that they help patients achieve.”

“This book is the answer to the problem of physician burnout,” continued Dr. Ezeokoli. “By following the tips and techniques in it, physicians can avoid burnout and those experiencing it can recover from it and be free from it once and for all.”

The issue of doctor burnout is at peak severity for 10 percent of physicians, according to the Medscape National Physician Burnout, Depression & Suicide Report 2019. Forbes Magazine rated physician burnout as one of the greatest threats to the healthcare profession. Forbes also reported that 78% of physicians reported having some feeling of burnout. There are numerous reasons for this burnout. It has become increasingly difficult for doctors to focus on what matters most—the patient. Administrative and data-entry tasks have gotten more time-consuming and at times seem all-consuming. Regulatory compliance is unnecessarily laborious. Keeping current with the latest medical research is a constant struggle. Physician Heal Yourself is the first book of its kind that addresses this critical issue and offers a solution for doctors in treating their burnout. In addition to the tips and exercises offered in the book, it also offers a paradigm shift for physicians to live a life of personal wellness in spirit, soul, and body.

Dr. Shola Ezeokoli started her own career as a medical doctor and is licensed to practice in the United States, the Unite Kingdom, and Nigeria. In 2015, she became a certified life coach and helps professionals avoid burnout and live stress free lives by teaching them to create lives of balance and total life harmony

She has a program designed based upon Physician Heal Yourself .





