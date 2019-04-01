App Targets Personal Assistants & Travel Planners for Rental Car Insurance Quotes!

Get That Covered Feeling on the App Store

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Des Moines, Iowa – March, 2019 – Pablow, Inc. (Pablow), an innovative Insurtech startup focused on improving access to and utilization of car rental insurance globally, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Rental Car Damage Insurance app via the App Store.

Car ownership is declining! It’s estimated that new car purchases will decrease by 28% by 2028, in major US cities. Whereas car rentals and other on-demand transport options are estimated to account for 50% of all passenger miles by 2025 as opposed to owned vehicles, according to Bloomberg. Bonzah.com is gearing up to enable travel planners to take advantage.

“Personal assistants and travel planners alike can now add an unlimited number of travelers and payment methods to the account”, said Steve Sherlock, Co-Founder of Pablow Inc. d.b.a. Bonzah.com. “At the travel arrangers finger tips is the ability to simply select a team members name from the list and click buy! By purchasing the insurance sold on Bonzah, renters may not have to claim on their personal or corporate car insurance policy, pay an expensive deductible, nor risk potential premium hikes from their insurer.”

If consumers are interested in purchasing car rental damage insurance but want to avoid the high cost at the rental counter, they should visit Bonzah on the App Store.

For more information about this release, Pablow or Bonzah please visit the company website at www.Bonzah.com or contact Steve Sherlock, Co-Founder and CEO for Pablow, at admin@bonzah.com

About Pablow, Inc. (Pablow)

Pablow Inc. (Pablow) is an innovative insurtech startup and a 2015 Global Insurance Accelerator graduate focused on improving access to and utilization of short-duration insurance product in the vacation rental, car rental and travel insurance categories globally. As a licensed agent in all 50 US states and DC, Pablow works with leading insurance companies, including Allianz Global Assistance, IMG, AIG Travel Guard, and Arch Insurance. For more details please visit www.pablow.com

