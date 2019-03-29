Kelleher International Announces “Success to Significance” Special Reunion Event at Cuixmala Oct. 3 – 7, 2019

Inviting members to a luxurious 4-day experience in the Mexican Pacific at the legendary Cuixmala Estate, to share their growth and to socialize with peers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelleher International has won remarkable praise for their work providing “matchmaking with a purpose” and elite Leadership Training programs. This work has produced a growing extended family of Kelleher alumni, who share the bond of being better off from making the effort to seek to self-improve with some of the best of the best providing guidance. In exciting news, Kelleher has announced they will be holding a special, curated “ Success to Significance ” Reunion Event at the beautiful beach font Mexican Pacific's Cuixmala Estate on Oct. 3 - 7 2019, inviting Community of Purpose Members who have attended Leadership Gatherings on Richard Branson’s Necker Island from 2014 – 2017, along with select new Kelleher Clients. The enthusiasm surrounding the event is high.“It's going to be great to unite Kelleher Clients, attendees from the most recent Leadership Gatherings, and new friends alike for our innovative workshop,” commented a spokesperson from Kelleher International. “This has been designed to inspire and co-create new ideas that make a positive impact, both in one's own life and for the planet.”There's only limited space available to attend due to the nature of this beautiful eco-resort and the desire to keep things personal, so that everyone gets the chance to truly enjoy the special event. Attendees are asked to RSVP by April 20th, 2019.Amber Kelleher-Andrews, organizer and co-host of “Success to Significance”, is world known for making matches within her Global Matchmaking company Kelleher International which is responsible for hundreds of weddings and thousands of relationships. She has been featured on CNN, Good Morning America, The Today Show and NBC News amongst others and is an authority in dating and love.For more information and to sign up as a special guest, be sure to visit https://www.forceforgoodtribe.com/the-conference



