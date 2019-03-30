Colonial Flag Foundation Announces the FIRST EVER Virtual Child Abuse Prevention Healing Field®

Colonial Flag Foundation launches its FIRST Virtual Healing Field® flag display to raise funds and awareness to prevent child abuse

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Colonial Flag Foundation has joined forces with Operation Underground Railroad National Exchange Club to end child abuse. Each year approximately 3 million children are reported as abused in the U.S. – sadly, that number is growing.The Colonial Flag Foundation has raised over $42 million dollars to help charities through its Healing Field® and Field of Honor® flag display events. Now, for the first time, it is hosting a Virtual Healing Field® flag display to raise funds to end child abuse and give the victims of abuse more resources.Virtual Healing Field® Flag Display ProgramBeginning on April 1st through April 30th, 2019 Colonial Flag Foundation and its partners Operation Underground Railroad and the National Exchange Club will launch in a national effort the first Virtual Healing Field® Flag Display where individuals across the country can stand together in a united effort against child abuse.For a $5 donation, individuals, churches, businesses and organizations can sponsor a flag. Sponsored flags will be flown on our Virtual Map to raise funds while at the same time inspiring others and show support in ending child abuse.Flags may be posted ‘in memory’ of someone and may include a short bio or a short message.Watch our virtual flag postings increase as communities and organizations across America unite to end child abuse: www.healingfield.org/childabuseprevention/ Please take advantage of this unique opportunity and spread the word with your audience.About Colonial Flag FoundationThe Colonial Flag Foundation is a 501(C)(3) non-profit which develops and implements meaningful programs to help bring awareness, educate and raise funds for organizations around the country.About Operation Underground RailroadOperation Underground Railroad is a 501(C)(3) non-profit founded by Tim Ballard which assists governments around the world in the rescue of human trafficking and sex trafficking victims, with a special focus on children. O.U.R. also aids with planning, prevention, capture, and prosecution of offenders, and works with partner organizations for prevention, victim recovery, strengthened awareness, and fundraising efforts.In the United States, child sex trafficking can intersect with domestic child abuse. When a victim istrafficked by a family member, very often domestic violence is also taking place. Violence in the home canalso cause victims to become more vulnerable to being trafficked outside of the home, as both abusers andtraffickers use similar tactics, including power and control, to dominate their victims.Understanding the intersection between domestic child abuse and sex trafficking is extremely important forraising awareness of the realities of what survivors and victims’ face. (Unicef, NRCDV.org)About National Exchange ClubNational Exchange Club is celebrating their 40th anniversary of adopting Child Abuse Prevention as a National Project. Colonial Flag Foundation has partnered with many local Exchange Clubs to post Blue Ribbon Flags to raise awareness of the magnitude of this tragedy while raising funds to develop and support programs to break the cycle of abuse.

Child Abuse Prevention



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.