82nd and 101st Airborne Return to Normandy with Band of Brothers: Firebrand Flag Commemorates 80th Anniversary of D-Day
Jump team from Band of Brothers, Firebrand Flag and the 101st/82nd airborne awaiting their jump inside “Placid Lassie”.
Actors from Band of Brothers television series holding a commemorative 48 star firebrand flag in the jump landing zone outside of Carentan, France.
Members of the 101st and 82nd airborne, Firebrand Flag, and cast members of the Band of Brothers Television Series parachute into Normandy on 6/3/2024.
Kyle Daniels, Firebrand Founder (right), and Chase Millsap (left) holding a commemorative 48 star firebrand flag in the jump landing zone outside of Carentan, France.
Firebrand Flags' limited edition 48-star flag parachutes into Normandy with 82nd and 101st Airborne, and "Band of Brothers" cast, for D-Day's 80th anniversary.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firebrand Flag, led by founder Kyle Daniels, a former U.S. Army Green Beret, is currently in Normandy alongside actors from the acclaimed HBO series "Band of Brothers", participating in a series of commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. As part of these events, they join members of the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions to reenact the paratroopers’ static line jump the night before Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy. The jump will be completed in two planes that are D-Day veterans themselves, “That’s All, Brother” and “Placid Lassie”. These flights and subsequent jumps will help to usher in the historic celebrations paying tribute to the brave soldiers who stormed the beaches on June 6, 1944.
But that's not all that will be parachuting into Normandy. As part of the commemoration, Firebrand Flags has crafted 317 limited edition 48-Star flags that will be air-dropped alongside the paratroopers. These historically accurate flags feature authentic appliqué stars and an antiqued, off-white hue, designed to reflect the flags used during the era. This unique tribute is intended to honor the resilience and spirit of the American soldiers who fought on D-Day.
About Firebrand Flags and Their Mission
The story of Firebrand Flag began when Kyle Daniels returned from military service to see the American Flag being burned and disparaged on its native soil. Struck by the disrespect shown to the flag he fought and bled for, Daniels vowed to create a U.S flag that can withstand any threat. Using the same fire-resistant material found in the protective gear of firefighters and military uniforms, Firebrand Flags are designed to endure and never burn. Each flag is made in America by talented, local artisans and stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit of the American people.
Firebrand Flag's mission extends beyond producing durable and beautiful flags. A portion of every flag sold benefits veteran organizations, including Warrior Rising and the Colonial Flag Foundation. Warrior Rising empowers U.S. military veterans like Kyle with opportunities to create sustainable businesses, while the Colonial Flag Foundation supports various initiatives to honor and assist veterans, first responders, and their families. This partnership allows Firebrand Flag to give back to meaningful causes that uplift veterans and their families, ensuring their sacrifices are never forgotten.
For more information about Firebrand Flag and their mission, as well as their current activities in Normandy, please visit https://firebrandflags.com
Paul Swenson
Firebrand Flag Co.
+1 801-706-2142
paul@colonialflag.com