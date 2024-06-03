82nd and 101st Airborne Return to Normandy with Band of Brothers: Firebrand Flag Commemorates 80th Anniversary of D-Day

Jump team from Band of Brothers, Firebrand Flag and the 101st/82nd airborne awaiting their jump inside “Placid Lassie”.

Actors from Band of Brothers television series holding a commemorative 48 star firebrand flag in the jump landing zone outside of Carentan, France.

Members of the 101st and 82nd airborne, Firebrand Flag, and cast members of the Band of Brothers Television Series parachute into Normandy on 6/3/2024.

Kyle Daniels, Firebrand Founder (right), and Chase Millsap (left) holding a commemorative 48 star firebrand flag in the jump landing zone outside of Carentan, France.